Paide Theater to continue producing original works despite losing state support

Paide Theater's family play
Paide Theater's family play "Ilus Ilm." Source: Priit Jõesaar
Paide Theater is among eight performing arts organizations in Estonia that will not share in the Ministry of Culture's private and municipal theaters support this year. While the theater is forced to realign some of its plans, it plans to continue putting on plays based on original works.

Paide Theater, which lost several members and its permanent company last year, nevertheless produced a film and three plays last season, with "Ilus Ilm" and "Konsilium" still playing in February, March and April.

The theater only employs three people in its director, dramaturgist and producer, while everyone else needs to be contracted.

The small theater was hoping to put on six plays or actions this year but will have to change its plans after the Culture Ministry decided it will not share in this year's performing arts institutions support measure.

Mart-Matteus Kampus, the theater's dramaturgist, said that the theater is now largely betting on funding from the city.

Mayor of Paide Kaido Ivask said that €60,000 has been earmarked for the theater in the city's 2024 budget, which it is expected to match in own revenue.

Asked whether this is enough to support the theater, Ivask said that the latter will have to critically revise its plans after which the matter can be discussed again.

Kampus said that financial instability is not good for morale. "But I believe we are ready to work. We simply have to do things a little differently."

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Marcus Turovski

