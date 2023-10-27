Theaters crackdown on audiences' bad behavior

Theaters have jointly launched a campaign to draw attention to audiences' bad behavior and ask them to respect the rules.

The campaign reminds theater-goers to be polite and respectful during their visits.

The venues say loud conversations, using smartphones during performances, eating and drinking, being late, and other forms of disruptive behavior are becoming commonplace.

This ruins the experience for both actors and the audience, they say.

The theaters believe the problem is worse during youth and children's shows and a series of films have been produced that point out the rules.

"You have to learn to go to the theatre and you have to learn to behave as well," said Rasmus Järvesaar, head of organization and communication at VAT Theatre.

"There's a time and place for everything, and more and more productions have interactive participation, but it's announced. There are still some norms, some theatre-goer's mindsets, which are usually the same," he explained.

VAT Theatre, Estonian Youth Theatre, Ugala Theatre, Estonia National Opera, Russian Theatre, Teater Nuutrum, Kuressaare Theatre, Rakvere Theatre, Tartu New Theatre, Vanemuine Theater and the Estonian Drama Theater have joined the campaign.

