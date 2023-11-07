Dance production about winter hope opens at Estonian National Opera House

News
Linnar Looris'
Linnar Looris' "Timbu-Limbu's Court and the Snow-Millers" at the Estonian National Opera. Source: Rünno Lahesoo
News

Linnar Looris' dance production "Timbu-Limbu's Court and the Snow-Millers," based on the children's book of the same name by Kalju Kangur, is set to premiere on Tuesday at the Estonian National Opera House.

In the story, a doll called Timbu-Limbu, a dog named Muki and Toru-Loru, a tumbler, are getting ready to enjoy the winter. Soon they will be able to go sledging and skiing and Christmas is not far away. However, this winter, something is different – snow cannot be found anywhere and a strange humming fills the air.

It turns out that winter has been snatched away and the group of friends have to embark on a journey to rescue the snow from the clutches of an evil witch.

Linnar Looris, artistic director of the Estonian National Ballet, was drawn to the story of "Timbu-Limbu" through conversations with his father.  The production is about winter hope, joy, friendship and the triumph of good over evil.

"My aim was to create a dance production that would be colorful and entertaining for dancers and young audiences alike," said Looris. "Hopefully, the exciting story telling through the language of dance will inspire young audiences to keep coming to dance theater performances and maybe even become dancers themselves in the future."

More information about the production can be found here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:22

Kallas: Preferable for new Eesti 200 chair to be member of government

15:04

Climate Ministry memo: Nordica at risk of insolvency

14:45

Voltri: Kallas lacks understanding of the seriousness of teachers' wage problem

14:42

Latvian court hands out 10-month suspended jail time to Soviet occupation denier

14:00

Voting opens for 2023's Nordic and Baltic Young Artist Public Choice Award

13:15

Dance production about winter hope opens at Estonian National Opera House

12:50

Urve Palo: There was no horse-trading with Isamaa

12:32

Aivo Peterson treason case reaches court

12:28

EU commissioner: We expect Estonia will utilize €953-million recovery fund in full

11:59

Latvia more cautious about hopeful new Tartu, Vilnius rail links

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.11

Estonia permits Taiwan to open representative office in Tallinn

06.11

Russian communications cable also damaged in Gulf of Finland last month

06.11

Daily: Tallinn rally in support of Palestine passes off peaceably Updated

06.11

Couple relocate from London to Keila to run thriving micro-bakery

06.11

Eesti 200 chairman announces resignation

06.11

Eesti Laul 2024 semi-finalists revealed

05.11

Volunteers in Estonia seeing drop in donations supporting Ukraine

06.11

Hagen Bikes files for bankruptcy with county court

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: