Dance production about winter hope opens at Estonian National Opera House

Linnar Looris' dance production "Timbu-Limbu's Court and the Snow-Millers," based on the children's book of the same name by Kalju Kangur, is set to premiere on Tuesday at the Estonian National Opera House.

In the story, a doll called Timbu-Limbu, a dog named Muki and Toru-Loru, a tumbler, are getting ready to enjoy the winter. Soon they will be able to go sledging and skiing and Christmas is not far away. However, this winter, something is different – snow cannot be found anywhere and a strange humming fills the air.

It turns out that winter has been snatched away and the group of friends have to embark on a journey to rescue the snow from the clutches of an evil witch.

Linnar Looris, artistic director of the Estonian National Ballet, was drawn to the story of "Timbu-Limbu" through conversations with his father. The production is about winter hope, joy, friendship and the triumph of good over evil.

"My aim was to create a dance production that would be colorful and entertaining for dancers and young audiences alike," said Looris. "Hopefully, the exciting story telling through the language of dance will inspire young audiences to keep coming to dance theater performances and maybe even become dancers themselves in the future."

More information about the production can be found here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!