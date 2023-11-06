Gallery: Nüganen production of Handel's 'Julius Caesar' debuts at Vanemuine

News
George Frideric Handel's Baroque opera
Open gallery
34 photos
News

Directed by Elmo Nüganen, George Frideric Handel's "Julius Caesar" premiered at Vanemuise Theater in Tartu on Saturday. The Baroque opera's debut performance also marked the first time in Estonian musical theater history in which three Estonian contratenors shared the stage.

With leading roles originally written for castrati, "Julius Caesar" will be performed by two different casts, featuring two different sets of soloists: contratenors Martin Karu, Ivo Posti and Ka Bo Chan, and mezzosopranos Sandra Laagus, Annaliisa Pillak and the Estonian National Opera's Karis Trass.

On opening night, Karu took to the stage in his opera debut as the titular Julius Caesar, Pirjo Jonas as Cleopatra, Ivo Posti as Ptolemy, Tuuri Dede as Cornelia, Rasmus Kull as Sextus, Simo Breede as Achillas, Ka Bo Chan as Nirenus and Märt Jakobson as Curio.

On November 11, the cast will feature Sandra Laagus as Julius Caesar, Maria Listra as Cleopatra, Annaliisa Pillak as Ptolmey, Karmen Puis as Cornelia, Rasmus Kull as Sextus, Taavi Tampuu as Achillas, Karis Trass as Nirenus and Kristjan Häggblom as Curio.

Backing both casts are the Vanemuine Opera Choir and Vanemuine Symphony Orchestra.

Vanemuine Theater's production of "Julius Caesar" is directed by Elmo Nüganen, with a production crew featuring musical director and chief conductor Risto Joost and conductors Taavi Kull and Martin Sildos, director's assistant Merle Jalakas, set designer Kristjan Suits, costume designer Kristine Pasternaka (Latvian National Opera), lighting designer Rene Liivamägi, movement director Janek Savolainen, repetitors-concertmasters Pia Paemurru and Toomas Kaldaru, concertmasters Ele Sonn and Katrin Nuume, head chorusmaster Aleksandr Bražnik and chorusmaster Kristi Jagodin.

While by far Handel's most popular opera, this marks the first time that Tartu's Vanemuine Theater has put on a production of "Julius Caesar."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:00

Tallinn's Laikmaa tänav to be used as parking lot for buses until April

16:35

70 Ukrainan soldiers cheer on FCI Levadia from stands during Flora clash

16:02

Russian communications cable also damaged in Gulf of Finland last month

16:01

Gallery: Nüganen production of Handel's 'Julius Caesar' debuts at Vanemuine

15:24

National Audit Office gives damning assessment of energy policy over last decade

15:22

Researcher: Not enough room for wolves on small Estonian islands

15:19

Feature: The punk vibes of the Estonian art scene

14:51

Wolves wipe out entire Tartu County sheep flock

14:49

Estonia sent first nearly €240m in Recovery and Resilience Facility funds

14:22

Sauna party held in Berlin to launch Tartu 2024 Capital of Culture program

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.11

Estonia permits Taiwan to open representative office in Tallinn

10:16

Daily: Tallinn rally in support of Palestine passes off peaceably Updated

03.11

Indian and Chinese soft power is growing in Estonia

05.11

Volunteers in Estonia seeing drop in donations supporting Ukraine

04.11

Russia to temporarily close Ivangorod border crossing in February

08:18

Terras: A Ukraine defeat would be one step closer to World War III

12:25

Couple relocate from London to Keila to run thriving micro-bakery

08:42

Hagen Bikes files for bankruptcy with county court

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: