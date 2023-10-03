Listen to Klassikaraadio's favorite live concert broadcasts this fall

ERSO.
Source: Siim Vahur/Nargenfestival
Klassikaraadio's autumn program includes exciting live concert coverage: Mahler's "Resurrection Symphony" under the direction of Neeme Järvi, the concluding concert of the Tubin Festival, "Hand in Hand," and the premiere of jazz pianist Kirke Karja's new work "Jubilee Fanfares."

The concert season is in full swing, both in concert halls and on Klassikaraadio.

September 22, Klassikaraadio broadcasted live Gustav Mahler's "Resurrection Symphony" from the Estonia Concert Hall under the direction of Neeme Järvi, featuring Mirjam Mesak (soprano), Tuuri Dede (mezzo-soprano), the mixed choir "Latvija" and the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra (ERSO). Listen to the concert here.

Neeme Järvi. Source: Kiur Kaasik

Sunday, October 1, Klassikaraadio broadcasted live the concluding concert of the Tubin Festival, "Hand in Hand" ("Käest kätte"), from Vanemuine Concert Hall (Vanemuise kontserdimaja), featuring violin soloist Hans Christian Aavik and the Vanemuine Symphony Orchestra conducted by Mihail Gerts. Listen to this concert here.

Tubin Festival 2023. Source: Gunnar Laak

During the opening concert of the season on October 12, "Sea Blue" ("Meresinine"), Pärnu City Orchestra will premiere jazz pianist Kirke Karja's new work "Jubilee Fanfares." Estonian-Lithuanian piano duo Johan Randvere and Justas Śervenikas will perform as soloists. (Link to the live broadcast will be be available here soon.)

Editor: Kristina Kersa

