Famed Estonian conductor Paavo Järvi embarks on Germany, Austria tour

Legendary Estonian conductor Paavo Järvi has started a concert tour of Germany and Austria, joined on the trip by the Estonian Festival Orchestra (Eesti Festivaliorkester).

The first concert will take place at Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie concert hall.

Paavo Järvi, of the famous Järvi clan of conductors, told AK that: "I am delighted that the Estonian Festival Orchestra is appearing in a legendary concert hall - the Elbphilharmonie. We are in Hamburg for the second time, and this is a very, very important hall, while seats are totally sold out."

"Incidentally, the program includes [Music from Estonian composer Erkki-Sven] Tüür, [Arvo] Pärt and, plus of course, Beethoven and Tchaikovsky. Rudolf Buchbinder, a legendary Austrian pianist, will be our soloist, " Järvi told AK.

Paavo Järvi Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"This is one event which helps to refocus a little attention on Estonia and Estonian culture and musicians - young Estonian musicians. So for me it is a major event," Järvi went on.

The Elbphilharmonie concert hall is considered one of the finest in the world, he added: "Not only in terms of sound, but also in terms of its architecture and what makes for a very interesting solution, located as it is on the top floor of a very tall building."

The Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg. Source: Elbphilharmonie

"So this is already very unusual in itself and has become something of a business card for Hamburg," Järvi added.

--

