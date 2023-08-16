Tallinn Chamber Orchestra's story on display in House of the Blackheads

An exhibition dedicated to music opens its doors in the House of the Blackheads in Tallinn.
Tallinn Chamber Orchestra (TCO) opened a permanent display of major moments in its 30-year history in the galleries and mezzanine chambers of the House of the Blackheads (Mustpeade maja) on Tuesday.

Tallinn Chamber Orchestra (TCO) was founded in 1993 by conductor Tõnu Kaljuste and it has since become one of Estonia's signature orchestras.

The new permanent exhibition recounts memorable moments in the orchestra's collaborations. For example, the story of Erkki-Sven Tüür's most famous cycle of works, "Action.Passion.Illusion," the beginnings of Kristjan Randalu's collaboration with the orchestra, and the composer's views on collaborating with musicians.

You will also find a description of how Arvo Part's "Te Deum" came to be performed for audiences: everything could have turned out very differently, as Part himself believed the composition did not work in 1993 and was on the verge to destroy the score.

"Tõnu Kaljuste pinned it up on the wall, page by page, and, in his own words, this allowed Part to see where the climaxes were and how the form and structure worked. By August 1999, 'Te Deum' had become world-famous, both as a recording and as a live performance, having been performed in numerous prestigious concert halls and festival venues," the exhibition materials say.

The exhibition also features Tõnu Kõrvits' trilogy "Moorland Elegies," "You are Light and Morning," and "The Sound of Wings," with the option of receiving these works directly on phone.

A separate section of the exhibition is dedicated to the principal conductors of the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra Tõnu Kaljuste, Juha Kangas and Risto Joost.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Kristina Kersa

