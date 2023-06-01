Gallery: Concert in Kärdla honors Rudolf Tobias' 150th anniversary

News
Rudolf Tobias 150.
Open gallery
20 photos
News

On Monday evening, the church in Kärdla, the only city on Estonia's second-largest island Hiiumaa, hosted a concert celebrating the composer Rudolf Tobias' 150th anniversary.

The Tobias-themed celebrations in Hiiumaa, which will last several weeks, were inaugurated by Tõnu Kaljuste, the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra, the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, and soprano Mirja Mesak, who has returned from the international stage.

The concert can be viewed on Jupiter, national streaming platform accessible for free with subscription in Europe, and listened to on Klassikaraadio's website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

15:34

Minister of Justice sends whistleblower draft bill for approval

15:32

Water quality issues at one beach in the run-up to the bathing season

15:00

Legal expert: Keeping suspicions quiet would restrict prosecution and media

14:22

Eesti 200 falls below SDE in past week's support rating

13:50

Lavly Perling: Hate speech law a threat to democracy

13:14

Gallery: Concert in Kärdla honors Rudolf Tobias' 150th anniversary

12:42

President Karis: Cyber security must involve whole of society

12:07

Isamaa chairman recommends regulating political foundations in Estonia

11:32

Threat of dissolution hangs over United Left Party

11:28

Coop Bank increases its interest rate on term deposit to 5 percent

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

31.05

Kallas: I'm unlikely to be NATO leader because I'm from the eastern flank

08:35

Estonia's leaders congratulate Edgars Rinkevičs as new Latvian president Updated

31.05

Defense to be taught in 40 Estonian schools for first time this fall

15.05

Fiona Hill: Ukraine in the new world disorder

05:35

Weather in Estonia changeable over the coming weekend

30.05

Warships arrive in Tallinn for NATO's Baltops naval exercise

31.05

Hent Kalmo: Cold War on the River Narva

31.05

Eesti Energia to launch Estonia's first large-scale energy storage project

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: