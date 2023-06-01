Gallery: Concert in Kärdla honors Rudolf Tobias' 150th anniversary

On Monday evening, the church in Kärdla, the only city on Estonia's second-largest island Hiiumaa, hosted a concert celebrating the composer Rudolf Tobias' 150th anniversary.

The Tobias-themed celebrations in Hiiumaa, which will last several weeks, were inaugurated by Tõnu Kaljuste, the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra, the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, and soprano Mirja Mesak, who has returned from the international stage.

The concert can be viewed on Jupiter, national streaming platform accessible for free with subscription in Europe, and listened to on Klassikaraadio's website.

--

