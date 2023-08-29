Estonian contemporary performing arts festival starts on September 4

The Estonian contemporary performing arts festival takes place in Tartu and Tallinn from September 4 to 7. The festival is organized by the Estonian Theater Agency and provides last chance to experience the last season's finest contemporary performing arts productions.

The Estonian Theater Agency hosts a contemporary performing arts "showcase" festival. The program excludes traditional word-based drama or mainstream theatrical art, the organizers say. The festival is aiming to highlight cutting-edge performing arts instead, facilitate international networking and new collaborations.

This year, for the ninth time, theater curators and festival directors from around the world will travel to Estonia to experience again the last season's most memorable contemporary performing arts productions:

Juhan Ulfsak's "Theorem" based on Pier Paolo Pasolini's poetic story about radical changes in people and society.

SNDO's alumni Netti Nüganen's "The Myth: Last day," which won the price for the best Estonian performing arts production in 2022.

Liisa Saaremäel's concert-performance "SCREAM BOX" that focuses on tiny vocal cords and big screams.

Jarmo Reha's salon evening, lecture, installation art & ritual called "Divide et Impera."

Lauri Lagle's uninterrupted musical journey "Only Rivers Run Free."

Sveta Grigorjeva's soft response to the aggressive world "Dances to Dream, Res(is)t and Sleep to."

Sigrid Savi's & Hanna Tangsoo's hotpot of dance, sculpture, music and fitness trampolines called "COWBODY/Oh wow, it's you!"

Last but not least, our guests have an exclusive opportunity to see the recording of "Macbeth" by Ene-Liis Semper, Tiit Ojasoo and Olari Elts, a grand production in collaboration with the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra, that shook the Estonian theater audience to the core at the beginning of 2023.

The Estonian Theater Agency provides tickets, finances the guests' accommodations, and pays for some guests' international travel expenses; interested participants are invited to contact the organizers.

--

