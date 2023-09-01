Blue-toned analogue cyanotypes from northern Europe on display at Dokfoto

Luca Berti's mesmerizing and timeless photo exhibition is about the relationship between man and nature in the Nordic and Baltic countries, depicted through one the oldest analogue photography techniques – cyanotype.

Luca Berti, an Italian photographer living in Denmark, is known as a master of slow photography. He travels around the Nordic countries on a bicycle, takes pictures with a large-format camera and uses only analogue techniques for developing his work.

The Juhan Kuus Dokfoto Keskus has new Berti's blue-tone work on display, which was photographed in the Nordic-Baltic countries.

One of the authors of the exhibition idea, curator Kristel Laur, said that the blue used in the exhibition is characteristic of our latitude. The analogue technique's reliance on direct sunlight is also "something that many Nordics share." The northern way of living and being has a kind of blue tone to it, she said.

Luca Berti is a master of labor-intensive and slow analogue photography, whose work looks timeless.

The exhibition is open until the end of November and features works from Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!