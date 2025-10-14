X!

Gallery: Estonian photo center opens two documentary exhibitions in Romania

News
The Juhan Kuus Documentary Photo Center opened two exhibitions in Bucharest, Romania. October 2025.
News

The Juhan Kuus Documentary Photo Center opened two exhibitions this weekend at Bucharest Photofest, spotlighting Estonian and international documentary photography.

The center highlighted Estonian documentary photography while presenting itself as an internationally oriented platform open to collaboration and cross-border discussions on socially significant and universal topics.  

On Saturday, October 11, an extensive retrospective, "The Measure of Humanity: 45 Years of South African History," opened at the National Library of Romania, showcasing the creative legacy of South African documentary photographer Juhan Kuus (1954–2015), who was of Estonian descent.

Romanian Princess Sophie, herself a respected photographer, attended the opening, hosted by center directors and curators Toomas Järvet and Kristel Laur, along with Estonian Ambassador to Romania Aune Kotli.

On Sunday, October 12, the center opened a poetic exhibition by Italian photographer Luca Berti, "Nordic Blue," at Bucharest's POINT cultural center.

First presented in Tallinn in 2023, the exhibition, conceived by Kristel Aimee Laur and co-curated with Toomas Järvet, explores the relationship between Nordic — including Estonian — people and nature.

The Juhan Kuus Documentary Photo Center also held several professional events in the Romanian capital, including a lecture by Järvet on Kuus' legacy and contemporary Estonian documentary photography, and a moderated talk with "Nordic Blue" photographer Luca Berti.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

