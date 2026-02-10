X!

Estonian Kaarel Kurismaa's playful kinetic art debuts in Zurich

News
Kaarel Kurismaa.
Kaarel Kurismaa. Source: Sergei Trofimov
News

Estonian kinetic and sound art pioneer Kaarel Kurismaa's solo show "Intermezzo" opened in Zurich, marking the first time his 1990s works have been shown together abroad.

The Kunsthalle Zurich's gallery floor is filled with grasshopper-like structures striking tiny cymbals, while taller purple sculptures resembling spindly overgrown stools tower in the middle of it, producing sounds evoking industrial rhythms as much as a childhood playing alongside railroad tracks.

First captivated by the latter work, curator Fanny Hauser says Kurismaa's curiosity and sense of play remain undiminished. "There's something very childlike and playful that I like about it," she said.

One work, "Alma Raudtee," reflects Kurismaa's playful approach to naming; according to his wife, the title is a nod to his aunt Alma, who lived near the railroad tracks in Haapsalu.

In Estonian, Alma raudtee would translate directly as "Alma's railway" or "Alma's railroad," but the homonym allmaraudtee, which literally translates as "underground railroad," is a word still in use in the Estonian diaspora to refer to subways.

Sounds like childhood nostalgia

Kurismaa's works from the 90s have rarely been exhibited as a set, making this showing particularly unique. Visitors praised the immersive experience, with Swiss and Estonian locals alike saying it evoked light and playful feelings.

"It feels a bit like returning to your childhood," said Henry.

"All these sounds together create such a warm feeling," added Nele. "A playfully meditative one."

Kaarel Kurismaa's "Intermezzo" will remain open in Zurich through May 25.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Experts: Continuation of war in Ukraine increasing instability in Russia

19:49

Estonia's domestic tourist numbers down 3 percent on year

19:42

This weekend's Tartu Ski Marathon to go ahead on original route as planned

19:35

Estonian blogger goes viral after building unique 'Tesla Cybertruck'

19:20

SADU among new artists confirmed for 2026 Station Narva festival

19:17

Estonian software engineer's bold men's shoe collection refuses to be boring

18:51

Watch: Estonia's Aleksandr Selevko in Olympic action Tuesday live on ERR

18:49

Estonian Kaarel Kurismaa's playful kinetic art debuts in Zurich

18:31

Trail camera captures deer feeding time in the forest

18:10

Older Estonian women trade aerobics for barbells in 60+ gym class

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.02

Gallery: Ice road opens between Estonia's biggest islands as cold snap continues

09.02

'Estonia needs everyone who wants to belong': New exhibition explores complex diaspora identities

09.02

No Estonian 'bombshell' from Jeffrey Epstein files release so far

08:54

Estonian icebreakers free over 50 ships from ice-bound Baltic Sea coastline

09.02

Behind the scenes of Estonia's newly opened Saaremaa–Hiiumaa ice road

11:05

19 highlights from Estonia's Foreign Intelligence Service report 2026

11:05

Kaupo Rosin: Russia has no intention of militarily attacking Estonia or NATO this coming year

09.02

Estonia to open more ice roads as ferries continue to struggle

14:21

Estonian foreign intelligence: Russia building a massive drone army

11:20

Estonian intelligence: Russia taking 'drastic measures' to recruit new soldiers

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo