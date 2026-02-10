Estonian Kaarel Kurismaa's playful kinetic art debuts in Zurich

Estonian kinetic and sound art pioneer Kaarel Kurismaa's solo show "Intermezzo" opened in Zurich, marking the first time his 1990s works have been shown together abroad.

The Kunsthalle Zurich's gallery floor is filled with grasshopper-like structures striking tiny cymbals, while taller purple sculptures resembling spindly overgrown stools tower in the middle of it, producing sounds evoking industrial rhythms as much as a childhood playing alongside railroad tracks.

First captivated by the latter work, curator Fanny Hauser says Kurismaa's curiosity and sense of play remain undiminished. "There's something very childlike and playful that I like about it," she said.

One work, "Alma Raudtee," reflects Kurismaa's playful approach to naming; according to his wife, the title is a nod to his aunt Alma, who lived near the railroad tracks in Haapsalu.

In Estonian, Alma raudtee would translate directly as "Alma's railway" or "Alma's railroad," but the homonym allmaraudtee, which literally translates as "underground railroad," is a word still in use in the Estonian diaspora to refer to subways.

Sounds like childhood nostalgia

Kurismaa's works from the 90s have rarely been exhibited as a set, making this showing particularly unique. Visitors praised the immersive experience, with Swiss and Estonian locals alike saying it evoked light and playful feelings.

"It feels a bit like returning to your childhood," said Henry.

"All these sounds together create such a warm feeling," added Nele. "A playfully meditative one."

Kaarel Kurismaa's "Intermezzo" will remain open in Zurich through May 25.

--

