X!

New photo and video exhibition about Ingrian history opens in Tallinn

News
Priit Mürk/ERR
Priit Mürk/ERR Source: Opening of “The Ingrians – Hidden Stories" at the Juhan Kuus Documentarty Photo Center in Tallinn.
News

On Tuesday, December 11, a new photography and video exhibition opened at the Juhan Kuus Documentary Photo Center in Tallinn. "The Ingrians – Hidden Stories," examines the history of the Ingrian people and the repression that has led to them being scattered from their settlements in the region around St. Petersburg and made them appear invisible.

The exhibition is predominantly based on the journey of two Ingrian journalists – father and daughter Lea and Santer Pakkanen – to trace their roots. They were accompanied on their journey by Finnish photographer Meeri Koutaniemi, whose work usually focuses on human rights issues. Together, they travelled to the sites of former prison camps and deportation points in Ingria and Russia.

The material in this exhibition was also the basis for an exhibition held at the National Museum of Finland in Helsinki in 2020. The exhibition at the Juhan Kuus Documentary Photo Center draws on some of the same material but also includes several previously unpublished works. Video interviews with Ingrian Finns living in Estonia have been created especially for the exhibition.

Due to their ethnicity, Ingrians (also known as Ingrian Finns) were labeled as "harmful elements" in the Soviet Union and learned to hide their native language and roots to such an extent that even children were no longer taught their mother tongue. Fear of arrest, deportation and execution, as well as the concealment of their identity, is a central part of the history of the Ingrian people.

In 2021, the exhibition was scheduled to open in Russia at the ROSPHOTO Museum in St. Petersburg. However, a month before the opening, after the works had already been delivered to the museum, the exhibition was cancelled. The Russian organizers claimed they had only become familiar with the exhibition materials at the last minute, while the Russian media claimed the cancellation was due to the "distortion of historical facts."

"The feeling of belonging to a group that people have tried to destroy is quite horrendous," said 22-year-old Sonja Nüganen in an interview for the exhibition. "But here I am. We've lived through it – it's just like showing a middle finger to Stalin."

The exhibition's curators are Kristel Aimeé Laur and Toomas Järvet, the authors of the videos made with Estonian Ingrians are Hannele Valkeeniemi and Antti Häkli, and the consultant for the Estonian-language exhibition material is Taisto Raudalainen.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Estonia's Eneli Jefimova reaches world short course swimming final in Budapest

19:50

Riigikogu passes state budget for 2025

19:41

Gallery: President Alar Karis sends 1,800 Christmas greeting cards

19:25

New public toilet installed at Toompea

19:00

Electricity prices in Estonia to hit €542 per MWh on Thursday morning

18:22

Gallery: New book about Estonian tennis star Anett Kontaveit launched in Tallinn

17:42

New photo and video exhibition about Ingrian history opens in Tallinn

16:41

Lennart Meri's 'Silverwhite' to be published in English in 2025 Updated

16:10

EDF chief: The Ukrainians have reason to be disappointed with the West

15:58

University of Tartu falls to Warsaw Dziki in North European Basketball League

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

08:08

Estonia's 2025 tax overhaul: Income, VAT and excise hikes plus new car tax

10.12

Ericsson scraps plans to build new factory in Estonia

09.12

Estonia's state IT authority launches eesti.ee mobile application

10.12

Tallinn looking to introduce tourist tax

10.12

Estonian adults' skills well above OECD average

10.12

Andrus Pedai: 10,000 foreign students feasible target for Estonia

10.12

Electricity prices in Estonia to reach €431 per MWh on Wednesday

10.12

Elron: Baltic states' rail harmonization to benefit southern Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo