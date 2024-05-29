Gallery: First joint Baltic art exhibition opens in Japan

The Documentary Photo Center's "Human Baltic" joint exhibition opened in Tokyo this week, introducing the work of classic artists from the Baltic states to the Japanese audience for the first time.

The exhibition opened on Wednesday (May 28) at the Spiral Garden and showcases humanist photography from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania and documents the Baltics' anti-occupation movements. It also introduced the history of the Baltic Way, a peaceful human chain spanning Tallinn to Vilnius which took place in 1989.

The humanist photography movement, born in the aftermath of World War II, highlights the importance of individual humanity over war's anonymous horrors, aiming to foster peace.

In total, 17 internationally known photographers and over 200 images taken between the 1960s and 1990s are on display.

Although the photographers have worked with different techniques and themes throughout their careers they are connected to photography through humanity.

The Documentary Photo Center's "Human Baltic" exhibition opening in Tokyo on May 28, 2024. Source: Dokfoto Keskus

The collection introduces visitors to Baltic life: villages, farm life, the rhythms of the market and city life, the Baltic nature, and the severely censored and rare photographs from the Soviet Union.

Exhibition chief curator Agne Narušyte said the humanist photography of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and globally, represented the joys and troubles of humanity.

However, the ideology of the Soviet Union demanded that the artists represent workers in a beautifully structured way, and the Baltic photographers constantly fought against the freedom of expression, identity, and memory. This is why there are photos that represent critical and ironic anomalies, as well as examples of nude art that was forbidden during the Soviet Union, she said.

Estonia is represented at the exhibition by Ene Kärema, Peeter Langovits, Arno Saar, Kalju Suur, Peeter Tooming, and in the work of the Baltic Way, Tiit Veermäe.

An augmented reality app also introduced visitors to the Baltic Way, which gives insights into the significance of the event as both a historic milestone and a

symbol of unity and resilience against oppression.

The Documentary Photo Center's "Human Baltic" exhibition opening in Tokyo on May 28, 2024. Source: Dokfoto Keskus

The pieces on display give testimony to the Soviet Union's limits on freedom which also resonates with the current situation in Ukraine. At the end of the show, the guests can participate in an auction, and money raised from the auction will be used to help Ukrainian refugees in Japan.

The joint exhibition's Estonian partner is Juhan Kuus Documentary Photo Center, and the curators are Toomas Järvet and Kristel Aimee Laur.

The exhibition was created with the help of Dr. Agné Narušyté (Lithuanian), curators Iventa Gabalina (ISSP, Latvian), Toomas Järvet and Kristel Aimee Lauri (Juhan Kuus Documentary Photo Center, Estonia).

The exhibition is open until June 9.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!