Food-themed community program to launch at Tallinn Art Hall

The Lasnamäe Pavilion of Tallinn Art Hall is launching a food-themed community program of lectures and cooking sessions on August 19 as part of its ongoing exhibition "Hold Me Tender," which focuses on problems of care and duty.

The exhibition "Hold Me Tender" explores topics such as relationships, care, social roles and responsibility, language and ethnicity, as well as violence.

The participating artists are Bas Jan Ader, Agnė Jokšė, Morta Jonynaitė, Sandra Kosorotova, Keiu Maasik, Maija Mustonen, Marko Mäetamm, Sarah Nõmm, Hanna Piksarv, Mark Raidpere and Elīna Vītola.

"Many people today are concerned and resentful about an array of issues, including migration, security and livelihoods, environmental damage, and changing cultural practices. Estonians who do not integrate are growing apart, as evidenced by a substantial increase in segregation in our capital city compared to the European average," Siim Preiman, curator of the exhibition, said.

Preiman explained that for this exhibition, he sought out works of art and artists who, through their personal experiences, shed light on issues that do not always receive the attention they deserve or are even considered taboo. "I have been consistently developing exhibitions that, in one way or another, address the pain points and barriers of modern society," he said.

Food-themed program

The food-themed program starts on Saturday 19 and is featuring artist and thinkers, in whose work preparing and sharing food holds a special place.

The program will be opened by Ulla Juske, Eva Järv and Hanna Piksarv with a campfire event, inviting visitors to grill bread over the flames and enjoy stories shared in the simple charm of fire. "Sharing a piece of bread by the fire brings strangers together and the fire encourages stories to unfold," one of the artists said.

Ulla Juske, Eva Järv and Hanna Piksarv started working together in 2010 as students at the sculpture department of the Estonian Academy of Arts, creating edible models of Estonian sculptures, and later formed the artist collective SUHE.

Performance program

On the same evening, the Tallinn Art Hall welcomes everyone to take part in Maija Mustonen's performance "Re-treat," where every participant can experience a caring touch. The performances will take place on August 19 and September 23 and 24.

The Tallinn Art Hall Foundation is a contemporary art institution that currently presents exhibitions in two galleries – at Tallinn Art Hall's Lasnamäe Pavilion and Tallinn City Gallery.

In 2023–24 Tallinn Art Hall historic main building on Freedom Square in Tallinn is going through a renovation process, during which all exhibitions are taking place at Tallinn Art Hall's Lasnamäe Pavilion.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!