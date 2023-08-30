ERR heralds new broadcasting season at Fotografiska gallery

ERR's fall season opening presentation.
Public broadcaster ERR held a season-opening event on Tuesday, to mark the start of the fall TV and radio schedules and to showcase new content to be broadcast soon.

The event was held at the Fotografiska gallery in Tallinn's Telliskivi Creative City (Loomelinnak), and was hosted by ERR's sports anchor Aet Süvari, plus singer Robin Juhkental.

The new TV and radio schedule, shows, news and other interesting information was presented at the event.

ETV and ERR's radio channels go on their summer schedule from June, with the new season and schedule changes starting at the end of summer.

Editor: Kerttu Kaldoja, Andrew Whyte

