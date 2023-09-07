ERR makes student survey top 10 of most appealing employers

President Alar Karis hosted a reception for Estonia's top graduates of high schools, vocational schools and institutes of higher education. July 5, 2022.
President Alar Karis hosted a reception for Estonia's top graduates of high schools, vocational schools and institutes of higher education. July 5, 2022. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Public broadcaster ERR has made the top 10 of a recent survey of desirable employers.

The survey polls student work expectations and views of employer reputation, and has been conducted since 2010.

Employer branding agency Instar, carrying out the survey, found Estonian bank LHV Pank was rated the most attractive employer by Estonian students for this year, while ERR placed 10th, four places higher than last year's ranking and the only media organization to make it into the top 10.

When ranked by humanities students alone, ERR places as high as second, behind only the Ministry of Education and Research. 

A total of 47 percent of students polled said LHV was an attractive destination, while from among the respondents who are already in the labor force and have work experience, that figure ran as high as 74 percent. 

LHV is an Estonian-founded bank.

Microsoft also made the top 10.

Among humanities students, the Ministry of Culture, the Education and Youth Board (HARNO) and the University of Tartu were also listed as desirable work destinations.

Over 6,000 students, vocational school students and people with work experience from the fields of economics, IT, construction, humanities, engineering, logistics and other fields were polled, while a total of 264 Estonian firms, organizations and agencies were in focus.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

