Reform and EKRE both inch upwards in Norstat poll

News
Isamaa supporter.
Isamaa supporter. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The ruling Reform Party and the opposition Conservative People's Party (EKRE) have both risen slightly in Norstat's weekly poll, Isamaa found the most ground last week.

The recent results give the Reform Party 25.3 percent of the potential vote, with 24 percent of respondents backing EKRE and 17.5 percent the Center Party.

Reform's rating grew by 0.4 percentage points on week, which is also how much the national conservatives gained. EKRE have found two points over the last four weeks. Support has remained stable for Center.

The recent survey results cover the period of August 7 to September 4 during which time 4,000 voting-age Estonian citizens were polled.

The top three are followed by Isamaa (11 percent), the Social Democratic Party (9.7 percent) and Eesti 200 (7.8 percent). Support for Isamaa was last this high in March of 2019. SDE have lost some ground from their rating of 10.3 percent last week.

(Green - Center; Black - EKRE; Yellow - Reform; Blue - Isamaa; Red - SDE; Light green - Estonian Greens; Light blue - Eesti 200; Orange - Parempoolsed)

Coalition parties are backed by 42.8 percent of respondents and the opposition by 52.5 percent.

NGO Institute for Societal Studies that commissions the poll and Norstat Eesti AS concentrate on the last four weeks' aggregate results, putting the sample size at a minimum of 4,000 people. The "cannot say" vote has been factored out for the results to resemble those at elections. Respondents were interviewed both online and over the phone. The margin of error is calculated based on the largest group, which in this case was the Reform Party, putting the maximum margin of error at +/- 1.64 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:30

Prime minister to Tallinn Digital Summit: Tech must reinforce democracies

08:25

Reform and EKRE both inch upwards in Norstat poll

07:56

Former ISS chief: No security concerns relating to prime minister

07:00

Children to be taught how to properly bush teeth in kindergarten

04:49

Watch again: Tallinn Digital Summit Updated

05.09

Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova becomes junior world champion

05.09

Expert: Renovated Tallinn streets invite drivers to speed

05.09

Layoffs reach software developers at startups in Estonia

05.09

Palloson: Additional check revealed Hallik's activity did not pose a threat

05.09

Sanctioned goods reaching Russia via special permits and rules violations

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.09

Electricity to cost 9,000 times more in Estonia than Finland Tuesday

05.09

Thousands of Russian citizens in Latvia set to lose their residence permits

01.09

Edible invasive mushroom is spreading in Estonia

05.09

Layoffs reach software developers at startups in Estonia

04.09

Gallery: Tallinn streets before and after reconstruction

04.09

President: Personally, I would have liked to see Kallas resign

05.09

Statistics Estonia: Over 11,000 job vacancies in second quarter

05.09

Kallas on Karis criticism: I reserve the right to respectfully disagree

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: