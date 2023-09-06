Reform and EKRE both inch upwards in Norstat poll

The ruling Reform Party and the opposition Conservative People's Party (EKRE) have both risen slightly in Norstat's weekly poll, Isamaa found the most ground last week.

The recent results give the Reform Party 25.3 percent of the potential vote, with 24 percent of respondents backing EKRE and 17.5 percent the Center Party.

Reform's rating grew by 0.4 percentage points on week, which is also how much the national conservatives gained. EKRE have found two points over the last four weeks. Support has remained stable for Center.

The recent survey results cover the period of August 7 to September 4 during which time 4,000 voting-age Estonian citizens were polled.

The top three are followed by Isamaa (11 percent), the Social Democratic Party (9.7 percent) and Eesti 200 (7.8 percent). Support for Isamaa was last this high in March of 2019. SDE have lost some ground from their rating of 10.3 percent last week.

(Green - Center; Black - EKRE; Yellow - Reform; Blue - Isamaa; Red - SDE; Light green - Estonian Greens; Light blue - Eesti 200; Orange - Parempoolsed)

Coalition parties are backed by 42.8 percent of respondents and the opposition by 52.5 percent.

NGO Institute for Societal Studies that commissions the poll and Norstat Eesti AS concentrate on the last four weeks' aggregate results, putting the sample size at a minimum of 4,000 people. The "cannot say" vote has been factored out for the results to resemble those at elections. Respondents were interviewed both online and over the phone. The margin of error is calculated based on the largest group, which in this case was the Reform Party, putting the maximum margin of error at +/- 1.64 percent.

