Uibo replaces Reinaas as Eesti 200 Riigikogu group chair

Toomas Uibo has been elected as the new chair of Eesti 200's Riigikogu group. Current chair Marek Reinaas will become deputy chair.

According to Toomas Uibo, in the face of strong opposition, Eesti 200's Riigikogu group has to be prepared to work hard on the adoption of next year's state budget as well as move forward with the bills proposed by the government.

"I predict that the work in the Riigikogu will be exceptionally intense this fall, and Eesti 200 will work hard to implement coalition agreement," Uibo said.

Having been a member of the Riigikogu's Economic Affairs Committee up to now, in addition to leading Eesti 200's Riigikogu group, Uibo will also take up a position as a member of the Riigikogu's Finance Committee.

Marek Reinaas will mostly focus on developing the internal processes of both the party and its Riigikogu group. "From internal communication to policy planning, I have a lot of challenges ahead of me," said Reinaas.

New posts for Taro and Terras

Another important change has been made to the Riigikogu's Environment Committee, where the former Constitutional Committee chair Igor Taro (Eesti 200) has been elected as chair, replacing Hendrik Johannes Terras (Eesti 200).

"Environmental issues will require an extraordinary level of commitment and attention in the coming years, and I consider chairing the Riigikogu select committee to be a really exciting and meaningful challenge," said Taro.

Tarmo Tamm, who until now has headed the Riigikogu's Environment Committee, will move to the Economic Affairs Committee.

"In a situation where I am on trial with the newspaper Äripäev, I think it is wise to spare the party and the Environment Committee the constant attention that comes with that," said Tamm.

On June 2, Eesti 200 sent out a press release announcing that Züleyxa Izmailova would become chair of the Riigikogu's Environment Committee before later going back on that plan.

Hendrik Johannes Terras, who will chair the Riigikogu Constitutional Committee said his biggest challenge will be extending the voting rights of young people. "I think it's right that young people aged 16 should also be able to vote for the European Parliament and the Riigikogu," said Terras.

Eesti 200 party chair Lauri Hussar said that the changes were necessary in order to be better prepared for the period to come. "Judging by what happened in the Riigikogu in the spring and with the expectation that it will continue in the fall, I consider these changes to be necessary and reasonable," said Hussar.

