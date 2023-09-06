Minister to Tallinn Digital Summit: Cyber integral to national security

Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).
Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
A robust cyber security regime is a must not only for states but also for private sector firms, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) says.

The minister had attended Tuesday's Tallinn Digital Summit and taken part in a panel discussion called "Rethinking and Reshaping Resilience", which homed in on cyber security and digital development.

Minister Tsahkna noted that cyber attacks have become an inseparable part of warfare, not least in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "In its war of aggression against Ukraine, Russia has pressed into use every possible tool – including cyber attacks on civilian infrastructure and targeting hospitals, schools and transport institutions – to hinder the functioning of communications and communication systems. For this reason it is crucial that every country have a robust cyber security regime in place," the foreign minister said.

Margus Tsahkna at the Tallinn Digital Summit, Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

As to the state's role in developing e-services and security systems, Minister Tsahkna highlighted the importance of trust, and the responsibility of the state in ensuring the confidentiality, integrity and availability of data and services. "It is the task of the state to communicate and demonstrate the standards that services have to meet," Tsahkna said, adding that cyber security and the regular storage of data must become part of the "DNA" of every company.

The minister also met with Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova Dumitru Alaiba, when the pair talked about that country's integration with the EU and ways in which Estonia could offer Moldova more assistance in its journey. "Based on its successful experience, Estonia is ready to support Moldova with the necessary skills and expertise on the country's path to joining the EU," the minister said.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

