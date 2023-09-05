Watch again: Tallinn Digital Summit

ERR News broadcast this year's Tallinn Digital Summit, hosted by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) on Tuesday, September 5. The theme of the summit this year was "Refreshing the Agenda of Democracy and Technology."

"This year's summit concentrates on giving meaning to and updating the relationship between democracy and technology. We will bring policymakers and the tech sector together in Tallinn to discuss how democracy can keep up with new technologies and how to make the latter work for democracy in the best possible ways," Kallas said, ahead of the event.

"Ukraine continues to fight off Russian aggression in which light we will also pay attention to how democratic digital societies can cope in difficult conditions, while offering their citizens e-services, keeping the country together and developing. We all have a lot to learn from this."

The full program of the summit that features panel discussions and presentations on AI, sustainability, cyber security and resilience can be found at the link.

The Tallinn Digital Summit 2023 is being held at the Tallinn Creative Hub (Kultuurkiatel) in hybrid format.

An annual event hosted by the prime minister of Estonia, the Tallinn Digital Summit brings together leaders from the digitally advanced world. Politicians, government officials, representatives from international organizations, and the private sector aim to address challenges and seize opportunities on our journey towards a connected digital future, organizers say.

The first Tallinn Digital Summit was held in September 2017 among the HoSG of the28 European Union member states as part of the Estonian Presidency of the Council of the EU.

The entire day's proceedings can be viewed by clicking on the video player above.

--

