Elron ticket service back online after DDoS attacks from Russia supporters

News
An Elron trai in Narva.
An Elron trai in Narva. Source: Jenny Va / ERR
News

A wave of Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks thought to have been the work of pro-Russia hackers and which brought the ticketing service of rail provider Elron have been foiled, and normal service has resumed.

The DDoS attacks started Wednesday afternoon and meant that purchases of tickets both in-train and via the Elron website were disrupted.

Erki Lipre, had of Ridango, the company which provides the ticketing solutions for Elron said that while the DDoS attacks had disrupted the availability of ticketing services, these attacks, carried out by supporters of the aggressor nation – ie. the Russian Federation – had as of Thursday afternoon been neutralized.

Lipre said: "We worked and continue to work closely with the State Information System Authority, and by noon on Thursday, the smooth functioning of the public transport systems had been restored."

The company had earlier recommended passengers take cash with them in order to make ticket purchases; even on Thursday normal service had not resumed and many ticket points inside Elron's trains were not functioning properly.

Elron customer service manager Ardo Roosenberg said earlier on Thursday that the issue had improved compared with the situation Wednesday afternoon, when it began.

The same issues were on Wednesday experienced with Elron's online ticket service, and, since Elron's train timetable search facility is linked, that too experienced disruption.

The State Information System Authority (RIA) was made aware of the incident soon after it began on Wednesday.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Karin Koppel, Marko Tooming

