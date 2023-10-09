Eesti Raudtee plans to build more weather shelters on train platforms

News
Trains at Balti jaam in Tallinn.
Trains at Balti jaam in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

In the coming years, railway operator Eesti Raudtee (Estonian Railways) will carry out additional weatherproofing on passenger platforms across Estonia.

When the new platforms were completed 12 years ago, they were designed with deterring vandalism in mind, "Aktuaalne kaamera". But over the last decade, customers have called for more shelter.

Shelters with glass walls are already being erected on some platforms on the Tallinn-Tartu and Tallinn-Narva lines. Work will start on the Tallinn-Paldiski line next year.

Tallinn's waiting rooms are also in the process of being renovated.

"Today's solution, with only a canopy, is not weatherproof and people are not comfortable when waiting for the train," Kertu Arumetsa, head of the Estonian Railways' facilities construction department, told "Aktuaalne kaamera".

But why couldn't all this have been done 12 years ago?

"At the time it was based on the fact that there were a lot of vandals. And it was assumed that a person would get on the train with relative punctuality, wait one or two minutes, get on the train, travel onwards. Then it was just a question of vandal resistance," explained Arumetsa.

The work across the country will take three years to complete.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09.10

Ukrainian Armed Forces' cyber defense classroom opened with Estonian support

09.10

Emergency services received record number of calls during storm

09.10

Slippery road warning issued across Estonia

09.10

Weekend storm damaged dozens of trees in Tallinn's Kadriorg Park

09.10

Paris' bedbug problem could spread to Estonia

09.10

Watchdog to determine whether Elektrilevi on top of fixing outages

09.10

Estonian movie Smoke Sauna Sisterhood hits UK and Irish cinemas this fall

09.10

Eesti Raudtee plans to build more weather shelters on train platforms

09.10

Estonia's car tax to hit larger vehicles harder than initially planned

09.10

Veronika Uibo: Why I'm no longer a teacher

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.10

Storms buffet Estonia, Rescue Board requests public stay home Updated

09.10

Estonia's car tax to hit larger vehicles harder than initially planned

08.10

Balticconnector pipeline between Estonia and Finland closed due to gas leak

09.10

Elering hopes to find location of Balticconnector gas leak within days

08.10

Gallery: Storm damage on Sunday

07.10

Eurora Solutions takes in around €40 million in investments, goes bankrupt

09.10

Viimsi futsal club fires Serbian coach after he congratulates Putin

08.10

Tallinn wants to invite businesses to Old Town to revitalize district

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: