Pedestrian killed in Harju County rail crossing incident

Level crossing warning lights.
Level crossing warning lights. Source: Ministry of Climate.
An elderly woman was killed at a rail crossing in Harju County on Sunday.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. on Sunday at a regulated level crossing at Lahinguvälja station, between Kehra and Aegviidu, around 40km southeast of Tallinn.

The crossing's barriers were in the down position and warning lights were functional at the time, the Police and Border Guard Board say.

An 83-year-old woman had attempted to cross the tracks at that point, but was struck by an approaching train, the PPA says.

The precise circumstances of the tragedy are still to be clarified.

Eastbound rail traffic was disrupted Sunday afternoon as a result.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

