Cyber attack brought Elron ticketing system down Wednesday

Elron trains at Baltic Station (Balti jaam) in Tallinn on Wednesday. September 20, 2023.
Elron trains at Baltic Station (Balti jaam) in Tallinn on Wednesday. September 20, 2023. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
Ticket sales for national rail carrier Elron's trains were disrupted Wednesday afternoon, after a cyber attack.

Elron spokesperson Kristo Mäe said at the time that: "Until the situation is resolved and it remains, for technical reasons, impossible to purchase a ticket while on the train, passengers can travel for free," adding that passengers with cash on them can using that means purchase from the train attendant when on board.

"Elron apologizes to passengers for the inconvenience caused," Mäe added.

An Elron train at Nõmme station, on the outskirts of Tallinn. Source: Laura Raudnagel/ERR

Sales were disrupted both at train terminals, on the trains themselves, and within Elron's online environment.

The ticketing system is provided by a company called Rindago, who were working to resolve the situation as of Wednesday afternoon.

The State Information System (RIA) has been informed about the incident.

