Public transport ticket sales restored after cyber attacks

News
Ticket validator in Tallinn.
Ticket validator in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Ridango, a developer of ticketing systems, announced on Friday evening that a cyber attack has disrupted the availability of public transport ticketing services, affecting all carriers across the country. A few hours later, the system was up and running again.

Friday evening, Ridango experienced a series of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) cyberattacks that disrupted service availability, the company said.

At approximately nine o'clock in the evening, Ridango said that the attacks had been successfully stopped and the system was back online.

The cyber attack disrupted the purchase and download of tickets online, the loading of money onto the transportation card, the sending of tickets by e-mail and the display of timetables.

Ridango focuses on the development of public transport ticketing and real-time payment systems. The company's clients in Estonia include Elron, Tallinn Transport Administration, the City of Tartu and Pärnu Public Transport Administration.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: marko Tooming, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:53

Narva border crossing point prepares to shut down car traffic

10:08

Public transport ticket sales restored after cyber attacks

09:50

Urmas Reinsalu most popular candidate for prime minister

09:02

Kristina Kallas: We need agreement on teachers' pay rise

10.11

Downturn in Estonian film sector causes unemployment

10.11

Teachers' union: Agreement with the state put on hold till Wednesday

10.11

Elering planning to procure up to 400 megawatts of frequency reserves

10.11

Tallinn approves detailed plan for Telliskivi

10.11

Ivangorod border crossing will impact business, travelers

10.11

Sting's Tartu 2024 show sells out in three hours

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.11

Stricken Amalie ferry reaches Latvian port safely Updated

10.11

Anchor found next to Balticconnector belongs to Newnew Polar Bear

09.11

Strict noise regulations may drive up Tallinn and Tartu real estate prices

10.11

Tallinn approves detailed plan for Telliskivi

10.11

Number of people living in absolute poverty in Estonia up 2.5 times in 2022

10.11

Estonian customs discovers around 300 kilos of cocaine at Muuga Harbor

08.11

Catching cab from Tallinn Airport to get more expensive

10.11

Burning a loved one's body yourself a gray area in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: