Public transport ticket sales restored after cyber attacks

Ridango, a developer of ticketing systems, announced on Friday evening that a cyber attack has disrupted the availability of public transport ticketing services, affecting all carriers across the country. A few hours later, the system was up and running again.

Friday evening, Ridango experienced a series of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) cyberattacks that disrupted service availability, the company said.

At approximately nine o'clock in the evening, Ridango said that the attacks had been successfully stopped and the system was back online.

The cyber attack disrupted the purchase and download of tickets online, the loading of money onto the transportation card, the sending of tickets by e-mail and the display of timetables.

Ridango focuses on the development of public transport ticketing and real-time payment systems. The company's clients in Estonia include Elron, Tallinn Transport Administration, the City of Tartu and Pärnu Public Transport Administration.

