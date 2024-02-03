X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

National defense academy opens cyber warfare center of excellence

News
Estonian Military Academy chief Brig. Gen. Vahur Karus.
Estonian Military Academy chief Brig. Gen. Vahur Karus. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

A new center of excellence has opened at the Tartu-based Estonian Military Academy (Kaitseväe Akadeemia), and among other things will allow research and development in the field of cyber warfare, daily Postimees reports.

Postimees says that the new facilities enable state-of-the-art electronic warfare R&D activities, and the testing, while the academy's chief, Brig. Gen. Vahur Karus, (pictured) added that: "In contemporary warfare, we cannot afford the luxury of not talking about electronic warfare, as it has become a daily presence," citing the Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars as examples of this.

"Every officer who graduates from the academy must therefore be aware of what is happening in today's technology and what tools will be used against them on the battlefield from the very first moment," Brig. Gen. Karus went on.

Military personnel from other units within the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) and employees of partner institutions will also be able to use the facility.

The Center of Excellence for Electronic Warfare was launched in 2022 and focuses on three main areas: teaching, research and development, and testing of existing equipment and the equipment to be acquired and is also an official testing center for the recently unveiled NATO Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) program.

The original Postimees English piece is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:22

Saaremaa, Hiiumaa ferry procurement deadline postponed to March

13:39

Later than usual EU elections could have ramifications for Estonian politics too

12:35

Foreign ministry presents Anna Hints cross of merit for her debut feature

11:40

National defense academy opens cyber warfare center of excellence

10:54

MPs: EU's €50 billion aid to Ukraine may be insufficient in the longer term

10:20

Experts: When concluding new electricity contract, always remember that prices fluctuate

09:21

Estonia's first ever same-sex marriages take place

08:01

Saturday's milder conditions set to get colder as new week arrives

02.02

NATO ambassador: Allies helping Ukraine will not leave their own warehouses empty

02.02

Experts forecast quiet year for Estonia's real estate market

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.02

Gallery: Russia closes border crossing into Estonia for renovation

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

02.02

Experts forecast quiet year for Estonia's real estate market

02.02

Russia's border closure continues to cause travel headaches in Narva

02.02

Tartu peace talks postponed due to excessive consumption of liquor

02.02

NATO military mobility corridor being set up across Northern Europe

09:21

Estonia's first ever same-sex marriages take place

02.02

Closing Narva border crossing increases traffic in southeast

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: