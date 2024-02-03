National defense academy opens cyber warfare center of excellence

A new center of excellence has opened at the Tartu-based Estonian Military Academy (Kaitseväe Akadeemia), and among other things will allow research and development in the field of cyber warfare, daily Postimees reports .

Postimees says that the new facilities enable state-of-the-art electronic warfare R&D activities, and the testing, while the academy's chief, Brig. Gen. Vahur Karus, (pictured) added that: "In contemporary warfare, we cannot afford the luxury of not talking about electronic warfare, as it has become a daily presence," citing the Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars as examples of this.

"Every officer who graduates from the academy must therefore be aware of what is happening in today's technology and what tools will be used against them on the battlefield from the very first moment," Brig. Gen. Karus went on.

Military personnel from other units within the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) and employees of partner institutions will also be able to use the facility.

The Center of Excellence for Electronic Warfare was launched in 2022 and focuses on three main areas: teaching, research and development, and testing of existing equipment and the equipment to be acquired and is also an official testing center for the recently unveiled NATO Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) program.

The original Postimees English piece is here.

--

