Employers union: Planned car tax rationale disconcertingly vague

News
Cars in Estonia.
Cars in Estonia. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

A planned car tax is unclear both in its purpose and necessity, in the context of other tax hikes and continuing inflation, the major lobby group representing employers in Estonia says.

The Central Union of Employers (Tööandjate keskliit) says it considers the tax to be spurious.

In a reply to the Ministry of Finance, the Central Union of Employers' CEO, Arto Aas, stressed that Estonian entrepreneurs and consumers are already being hit with several tax hikes, which together will up costs and the overall rate of inflation in the near future, he said.

This as Estonia's economy has been in decline for five quarters in a row, with rising unemployment and falling competitiveness in exports also exacerbating the situation, Aas said.

"Tax takes into the 2023 state budget are nearly one billion euros higher than previously estimated. Seen in this light, the feasibility of introducing a new tax is more than doubtful," Aas went on.

The government should first carry out its planned spending cuts and state reforms, the union says, adding a precursor to introducing a car tax should be a commitment to investing additional tax revenue in the development of public transport and roads. 

As it stands, the planned taxes' raison d'etre is unclear, the organization goes on.

"Is the goal to protect the environment, to limit car use, to collect additional revenue for the state budget, or to redistribute revenues?" Aas inquired, adding that several disparate goals cannot all be fulfilled effectively at the same time.

The tax is presented to the general public as an environmental tax, yet it lacks environmental metrics, while if tax receipts fall with a fall in the number of vehicles being taxed, the tax may then be broadened in scope to make up for this, the employers union says.

Thee risk is that the new, planned tax can be all to easily hiked, just for the sake of meeting budgetary policy goals, Aas added, rather than providing the taxpayer with the assurance that by making environmentally friendly choices, his or her tax burden in relation to transport costs will be reduced. 

Furthermore, the lack of impact analysis means presenting the tax as an environmental tax cannot be taken seriously, Aas added.

Additionally, applying the tax nationwide when the issues it attempts to solve mostly pertain to Tallinn and environs, is not rational, the union says.

The impact of the planned tax should be evaluated alongside tax changes planned at EU level, such as the rise in minimum fuel excise rates and the expansion of emissions trading to the transport sector, the employers union says.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:10

University of Tartu to hold regular elections for new deans in October

13:47

Employers union: Planned car tax rationale disconcertingly vague

13:42

Albert Tamm in second place after disc golf European championships day two

13:35

Estonian movie 'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' put forward for next year's Oscars

13:14

Climate minister: Current car tax model does not meet environmental aims

12:45

Haapsalu heritage zone both expanding and being made more flexible

12:10

Estonia's 15th garlic festival to take place in Kuremaa on Saturday

11:37

Feature: Good enough to quit competition

11:01

Henri Arras: Traffic jams, few parking spaces and low physical activity

10:20

Climate minister makes changes to Tallinn Airport's supervisory board

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

17.08

Estonia to ask Latvia about Salacgriva Bridge

17.08

Estonian MFA recommends avoiding crowds in Sweden

17.08

Kallas: Disturbing when a woman's only value is how many children she has

13.08

Gallery: The Weeknd brings high energy to Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

17.08

Narva wants four streets to retain names of Red Army soldiers

16.08

Weak Russian ruble encouraging cross-border trade in Estonia's border town

17.08

Baltic home loan interest rates highest in EU

17.08

Russia, Belarus residents in Estonia vote ban affects almost 69,000 people

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: