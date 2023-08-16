Petition opposing car tax hits record-breaking 50,000 signatures

Classic cars meet of the Järva-Jaani Vanatehnika Varjupaik.
Classic cars meet of the Järva-Jaani Vanatehnika Varjupaik. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
A petition opposing plans to lay down a car tax in Estonia had collected over 50,000 signatures in the public participation Rahvaalgatus portal by Wednesday.

The petition by NGO Estonian Car Owners Association and Simmo Saar had been signed by 50,882 people by Wednesday morning.

Karl-Hendrik Pallo, expert at Rahvaalagatus, told ERR that this makes the document the most signed petition in the website's history.

A petition needs 10,000 signatures to be sent to the parliament for analysis. The petition can be signed until August 31.

The Ministry of Finance proposed two designs for Estonia's looming car tax in July, with a decision expected in September.

Other initiatives to have reached 10,000 votes

Petition to amend the Family Act – 35,805 signatures.

Children must not be a way to save money – 23,748 signatures.

Mart Helme must leave the Riigikogu – 21,860 signatures.

Petition not to change the definition of marriage – 20,795 signatures.

Stop mass Covid vaccination of children and young people (<25) – 20,028 signatures.

We support Kersti Kaljulaid as president – 15,939 signatures.

No protection money for anti-abortion movement – 15,413 signatures.

Every child matters! – 13,060 signatures.

No to Nursipalu Training Area expansion – 11,590 signatures.

Let us ban keeping dogs chained up – 11,281 signatures.

Let us stop the legalization of keeping dogs on a two-meter chain – 10,650 signatures.

Coronavirus measures are not justified. It is time to return to normal life – 10,188 signatutes.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

