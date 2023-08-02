Petition against car tax in Estonia picks up nearly 30,000 signatures

Riigikogu building.
Riigikogu building. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
An online petition opposing the introduction of a car tax in Estonia has garnered nearly 30,000 signatures, daily Postimees reports.

The petition was signed across two different online sites, Postimees states on its English-language page.

Andres Rand, board member at the Estonian Car Owners Association (EAOL), said the petition remains open for signing on the Rahvaalgatus site, citing the popularity and ease of doing so with the Smart ID app, and added that the petition is in with a chance of surpassing the numbers accrued by a recent petition in favor of same-sex marriage in Estonia.

Rand also claimed that the petition results were obtained without significant advertising or marketing spend, and was principally the result of people "sharing" it via their social media accounts.

The number of signatures points towards the introduction of a car tax in Estonia as not being legitimate and as a shot across the bows for the government, who, along with the Riigikogu, are set to receive the petition after it closes for signatures at the end of this month.

The car tax, announced by the Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition on entering office after the March 5 Riigikogu election, though none of those parties referenced it in pre-election campaigning, is is currently at preparation stage, with the intention being of entering into force at the start of 2024.

Petition against car tax in Estonia picks up nearly 30,000 signatures

