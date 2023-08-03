Minister: President could ask government directly about car tax

News
Mart Võrklaev
Mart Võrklaev Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Minister of Finance Mart Võrklaev (Reform) on Thursday said he was surprised to hear President Alar Karis' criticism of the car tax and added he was welcome to speak to the government about such issues.

"If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me. On so many other issues, this connection has been very close when needed. It's okay for us to communicate with each other and with the President's office," Võrklaev said at the weekly press conference.

On Thursday, President Alar Karis called efforts to introduce a car tax in Estonia confusing and said those behind it were unable to clearly define its purpose.

"Where are we today [on vehicle tax]? We are at the stage of drafting the law, which is where the responsible ministry comes up with the ideas and the objectives of how to do a vehicle tax. This is what the public debate is about, which we were accused of in the spring, that there is little or no tax. Now we have a public debate and it is confusing! If it's confusing, I wouldn't call it that. I would call it a multiplicity of ideas and listening to people. This will result in feedback that we can review and then come up with a draft, which in turn will go to coordination," said Võrklaev.

The minister said the government has repeatedly stated the reason for the tax is to reduce car usage and move towards more sustainable transport.

"Waste emissions from our transport sector are huge, and we are committed to reducing them. One of the measures is a vehicle tax to encourage people to use less powerful cars or to change the way they travel. In addition to all this scrapping," said Võrklaev.

He said the money is going to the state budget.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

03.08

Finance minister: Budget saving discussions to heat up in August

03.08

PPA anticipating uptick in border crossers after Russia launches e-visa

03.08

Slava Ukraini NGO hopes to continue despite donations drop

03.08

Minister: President could ask government directly about car tax

03.08

Swiss Bronze Age arrowhead possibly forged from Estonian Kaali meteorite

03.08

Mushroom season in Estonia off to a promising early start

03.08

Government to rename five streets in Narva

03.08

Baltic Sea pollution puts fish cancer defenses to the test

03.08

CO2 emissions trading system expands to cover maritime and road transport

03.08

Minister: Effectiveness of teaching in Estonian to be measured with tests

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.08

SpaceX takes Estonian flag into orbit

02.08

CBD products banned in EU enter Estonian market

02.08

Same goods sold at different prices in Estonian and neighbors' Lidl stores

03.08

Thunderstorm warning issued for all of Estonia Thursday afternoon

02.08

Air Baltic: No plans to buy Nordica

02.08

Estonian waters give up wreck of 19th century British-built steamboat

03.08

€275,000 for a youth website? What about the 368 EISA staff's 'JAH' song...

03.08

Baltic prime ministers agree on earlier exit from Russian energy grid

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: