President's office director: No horse trading on legislation assent

News
Peep Jahilo.
Peep Jahilo. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Director of the Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia, Peep Jahilo, says that the office which he heads up does not, and has not ever, made the promulgation of legislation which has passed at the Riigikogu contingent on the president's office obtaining additional funding, over and above that set out in the state budget.

In a statement issued Monday, Jahilo said: "Decisions on promulgating legislation lies within the sole competence of the President of the Republic. No one else, including any official from the president's office, can make these decisions on behalf of the head of state."

Jahilo says that questions from the president's office on whether additional funding might be forthcoming for 2023 given soaring costs and in support of the president's role in foreign relations, were put to the finance minister in spring.

The fact that these coincided with several laws being processed at the same time at the Riigikogu was just that, a coincidence, Jahilo said.

While the finance minister said at the time no supplementary budget for 2023 would be granted to the president's office, the head of state promulgated laws passed at the Riigikogu, in line with his constitutional role, precisely because they were in line with that Constitution, Jahilo said, noting that the president did not take advantage of a 14-day period, as prescribed by law, in which to do this.

Nonetheless, Jahilo added, there should be "no exuberant playfulness or use of irony as a rhetorical device," in day-to-day communication between his office and that of the government and with politicians generally, lest this tone be misinterpreted.

Jahilo reiterated that the sole criterion on which laws are given presidential assent, and thus pass into effect, is that they are in line with the Estonian Constitution.

"There is not and cannot be any other justification," he added.

"I consider hard work and trustful cooperation from the President of the Republic and his office with the other constitutional institutions to be vital. There is one state, Estonia, that we all serve," Jahilo concluded.

Daily Postimees reported Friday that the president' suffice and the coalition government had had a spat over the issue of an additional €360,000 which Jahilo, as head of the Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia, had requested by way of a top up for this year, a request which was ultimately denied.

Ensuing communications saw a link forming between granting that money, and giving assent to bills which were then being debated at the Riigikogu, a claim which the president's office strongly denies.

The president has had to cancel or at least postpone a planned official visit to Australia, citing funding issues.

The head of state has also been critical of the planned car tax, as announced by the coalition government after it entered office, and currently at planning stage.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

lihtsad uudised

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:31

TTJA issues 15 new broadcast permits to fill radio coverage gaps

17:03

Estonia will not revoke Russian, Belarusian citizens' residence permits

16:31

Gallery: ETV covering FIFA world cup football

16:20

'Dangerous' storm warnings issued across Estonia Updated

15:46

Haapsalu museum may auction off work to find €200,000 needed for renovation

15:43

Riigikogu committee to meet on Tuesday to discuss presidential finances Updated

15:32

President's office director: No horse trading on legislation assent

15:08

Estonia condemns 15 years of Russian aggression against Georgia

14:27

Minister: Claims of spat between government, president a 'misunderstanding'

14:00

Viru Folk to concentrate on music and culture of the British Isles

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16:20

'Dangerous' storm warnings issued across Estonia Updated

06.08

Language Board after deadline for obtaining Estonian at the workplace

06.08

Ukraine discloses name of Estonian firm involved in corruption case

05.08

Lithuania revokes over 1,000 Russian, Belarusian visas, residence permits

04.08

Three major events in Tallinn lead to soaring accommodation prices

08:49

77 percent of Estonians prioritize reaching replacement birth rate level

08:10

Foreign aid for Estonia up sharply

04.08

EU fine possible if Estonia fails to expand its part of Via Baltica on time

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: