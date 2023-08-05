Reinsalu: Allegation of improper conduct by president's office very serious

Urmas Reinsalu, chair of Isamaa, said that the allegation that the president's office linked its request for additional funding to the simultaneous promulgation of bills passed by the Riigikogu is very serious and must be investigated.

Postimees wrote (link in Estonian) on Friday that the government has fallen out with President Alar Karis.

Peep Jahilo, the head of the Office of the President, approached the minister of finance in May and requested an additional €360,000 from the government's reserves. This was followed by conversations and phone calls in which the request for funds made by the Office of the President was linked to the promulgation of the bills passed by the Riigikogu at the same time were linked.

A minister confirmed to the publication that a senior official in the Office of the President made these statements, which ultimately reached Finance Minister Mart Võrklaev (Reform) and the government.

"Absolutely unprecedented and scandalous", one of the ministers said.

The Postimees drew attention to a situation in which two concerns collided: the president's office had a problem and expected additional funds from the government's reserve, while the government had a problem with filibustering and expected spring legislation to be promulgated without hassle.

According to Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform), no one had these conversations with her but she was aware of them.

Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu wrote on social media that the government representatives' allegations were very serious.

"In substance, it was said that the president's representative pressed for additional funds for the president's budget for the promulgation of the spring laws that were pushed through the parliament," he said.

"The prime minister claims to have been aware of this, the finance minister has known about this and the source is yet another, anonymous, minister. Such serious allegations need to be made unambiguously clear," Reinsalu said.

He said that answers have to be given to whether what was described happened, why it was kept quiet, why it was leaked to the media the day after the president's criticism of the car tax, whether there was no blackmail, whether these accusations were thrown out for other reasons and on what grounds, and who are the country's anonymous power holders.

Reinsalu said that the president's capacity to carry out his responsibilities if the visits are canceled is a separate issue. The government is implying that money is not being used sparingly, but is this in fact true?

"There needs to be parliamentary scrutiny of this case. It is a question of the rule of law," the party leader said.

