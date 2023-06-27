Kallas: Maybe the president can help break Riigikogu deadlock

News
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) in the Vikerraadio studio at ERR.
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) in the Vikerraadio studio at ERR. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

According to Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform), at a meeting with President Alar Karis on Tuesday, she explored the possibility that the president himself might be the one to broker an agreement between the parties in the Riigikogu, so that its work could resume at normal pace in the fall.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Kallas, President Karis said that he had reservations about linking so many bills to a vote of confidence in the government and thereby reducing parliamentary debate and the role of the parliament." If the government continues to take the opportunity to tie bills to a confidence vote, that is not a solution. I will not stand for it," Karis said.

According to Kallas, during her meeting with Karis, she asked the president whether he would consider being the one to help resolve the deadlock in the Riigikogu. The aim being to prevent a repeat this fall, of the recent situation, whereby the opposition continually disrupted the Riigikogu's natural working rhythm at every opportunity, leading the coalition to resort to extraordinary measures to ensure it continue its work.

"Perhaps it is the president, who will bring the party chairs together before the fall, so that he, as an outsider, can mediate, in order for us to reach an agreement," Kallas said on Vikerraadio show "Stuudios on peaminister" ("The Prime Minister is in the studio").

Discussing Karis' speech, Kallas said that in her view, the question had been posed wrongly and that linking the vote on bills to the question of trust is also inconvenient for the government.

"If we have to take over the work of the Riigikogu, then that is an additional burden for us. We do not want to do it, we want to do things according to the normal procedure. The question should be how many bills the opposition intends to tie to the filibuster," the prime minister said.

Kallas cited the example of the 20 bills that were not adopted during the previous Riigikogu session, due to the opposition's obstruction tactics

"If we don't push them through politically, we simply won't get these things done. What the opposition achieves - they want to block everything, so that the state budget cannot be passed, and then there will be extraordinary elections. /... / In any case, there has to be a solution here, so it cannot be like this. It is also not the right answer that you then don't do the things you have wanted to do," she said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

19:29

Riigikogu board consulting on opposition amendment solution

19:03

Estonian PM: NATO must make long-term, major investments in defense

18:30

Gallery: Rehearsals start for youth dance festival 'Bridges' in Tallinn

17:54

Kallas: Budget cuts could save €50 million next year

17:02

Estonia aims to adopt EU competition directive come fall

16:56

Kallas: Maybe the president can help break Riigikogu deadlock

16:40

Climate minister wants Nordica and TVH merger decision this fall

15:59

At least two new schools to open in Estonia this fall

15:24

President Karis worried about government's excessive use of confidence vote

15:00

Jaak Aaviksoo: Estonia is not doing well

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

26.06

Estonia's startup boom drawing to a close, companies dialing back

26.06

Remains of one of Estonia's largest 13th-century structures unearthed

26.06

UK's RAF intercepts 21 Russian aircraft near Estonian airspace in 3 weeks

15:00

Jaak Aaviksoo: Estonia is not doing well

09:24

Kunnas: Estonia should consider using anti-personnel mines

09:23

Eesti Pank wants to stop issuing 1 and 2 cent coins

15:24

President Karis worried about government's excessive use of confidence vote

26.06

Meelis Oidsalu: Why did Prigozhin quit?

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: