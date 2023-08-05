Heads of Foreign Affairs Committees of Baltic States to visit Taiwan

The Chairs of the Foreign Affairs Committees of the Riigikogu Marko Mihkelson (Reform), the Saeima Rihards Kols and the Seimas Žygimantas Pavilionis will begin a joint visit to Taiwan.

The visit will center on security and defense, as well as business, commerce and economic partnerships, among other things. The numerous threats to global security make constructive cooperation among democracies even more crucial.

The visit demonstrates a shared policy in relations with Taiwan in accordance with European Union policy.

During their joint visit, the heads of the committees intend to discuss the implications and changes to the security situation in the region, particularly in relation to Russia's war in Ukraine, as well as to identify areas of risk, and avenues for future cooperation with Taiwan, a world leader in advanced microchips, and for building more secure and resilient supply chains.

The planned sessions will also focus on ways to keep the region's peace and stability. The lawmakers underline that the status quo in the Taiwan Strait cannot be changed unilaterally, and they oppose the use or threat of force. Any eventual resolution must be found via diplomacy and dialogue.

According to the Foreign Affairs Committee chairs, it will be necessary to strengthen commercial and economic links with Taiwan, which has a strong democracy and a technologically advanced economy. They also wish to seek ways to expand cooperation in areas such as culture, education, research and tourism.

The chairs of the Baltic States' Foreign Affairs Committees have scheduled meetings with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, President of the Legislative Yuan You Si-kun, Premier of the Executive Yuan Chen Chien-jen, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, and Digital Affairs Minister Audrey Tang, as well as representatives from academia, think tanks, and non-governmental organizations.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!