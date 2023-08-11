Estonian MP calls for more cooperation with Taiwan

News
Marko Mihkelson visits Taiwan in August 2023.
Marko Mihkelson visits Taiwan in August 2023. Source: Riigikogu Kantselei
News

Estonia should strengthen cooperation with Taiwan and consider opening a Taipei Mission in Estonia, Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Marko Mihkelson (Reform) said after a visit to Taiwan this week.

Mihkelson highlighted increasing commercial and economic links, as well as culture, education, research, and tourism.

"We need to consider the opening of a Taipei Mission in Estonia to tighten economic and culture contacts. Estonia is the only Baltic state that does not have a non-diplomatic mission of Taiwan at the moment," Mihkelson said in a statement.

"Estonia could seriously consider sending its trade representative to Taipei where representatives of 16 EU countries and the representation of the Commission are present," he added.

Mihkelson is visiting the country along with his Latvian and Lithuanian counterparts Rihards Kols and Žygimantas Pavilionis.

They also discussed the security situation in the region with senior officials.

"The meetings with Taiwanese leaders mainly focused on Russia's aggression in Ukraine and its global impacts, including geopolitical stability in the Taiwan Strait. We unanimously found that democracies needed to cooperate to protect the rules-based world order," the MP said.

"It is in the interests of the Baltic countries to prevent further deterioration of the global security situation. A change to the status quo in the Taiwan Strait by using military force would be unacceptable and would have a global negative impact," he emphasized.

The chairman met with the President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen who said: "Taiwan & the Baltic states have all experienced authoritarian rule & the struggle for democracy. We also agree: facing growing authoritarianism, no democracy should have to fight alone."

Additionally, the ministers held discussions with the Premier of the Executive Yuan Chien-Jen Chen, ministers responsible for foreign and digital affairs, members of the opposition, representatives of the Center for China Studies of the National Taiwan University, think tanks, and non-governmental organizations.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:36

Estonia busts truck carrying almost 1 million illegal cigarettes

19:35

Home appliance retailers: Sales down on year

19:06

Estonian MP calls for more cooperation with Taiwan

18:26

Coop Pank seven-month net profit up 131 percent to €23 million

17:44

Wet weather brings the belated arrival of mosquitoes in Estonia

17:29

Riina Solman: Kaja Kallas questioned necessity of reception on February 24

17:08

Luminor second quarter net profit up 81 percent to €53.2 million

16:43

Tallinn night buses to continue running through to end of October

16:11

Six-month Euribor still hovering just below 4 percent

15:44

Tax revenues up 9 percent on year to year

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.08

Coastal engineer: Estonia is not a paradise with 'pleasant' climate change

10.08

Estonia now UK military's largest overseas deployment worldwide

10.08

Tallinn installing green roofs on city center bus shelters

10.08

Almost every third registered vehicle unused in Estonia

10.08

Government members divided over president's office scandal

11:27

Riigikogu committee chair calls for prime minister to give evidence

09.08

Russian-taken military vehicle in Ukraine does not reveal Estonian secrets

08:42

City of Tallinn pledges green, cyclist-friendly capital when roadworks over

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: