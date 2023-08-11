Estonian MP calls for more cooperation with Taiwan

Estonia should strengthen cooperation with Taiwan and consider opening a Taipei Mission in Estonia, Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Marko Mihkelson (Reform) said after a visit to Taiwan this week.

Mihkelson highlighted increasing commercial and economic links, as well as culture, education, research, and tourism.

"We need to consider the opening of a Taipei Mission in Estonia to tighten economic and culture contacts. Estonia is the only Baltic state that does not have a non-diplomatic mission of Taiwan at the moment," Mihkelson said in a statement.

"Estonia could seriously consider sending its trade representative to Taipei where representatives of 16 EU countries and the representation of the Commission are present," he added.

Mihkelson is visiting the country along with his Latvian and Lithuanian counterparts Rihards Kols and Žygimantas Pavilionis.

"I would definitely like to see Taipei's office to be opened in Tallinn as well, as it has been opened in almost every EU member state."



Estonian foreign affairs committee chair @markomihkelson says he would welcome a Taiwanese representative office in his country. pic.twitter.com/A2w2X6wtyC — TaiwanPlus (@taiwanplusnews) August 11, 2023

They also discussed the security situation in the region with senior officials.

"The meetings with Taiwanese leaders mainly focused on Russia's aggression in Ukraine and its global impacts, including geopolitical stability in the Taiwan Strait. We unanimously found that democracies needed to cooperate to protect the rules-based world order," the MP said.

"It is in the interests of the Baltic countries to prevent further deterioration of the global security situation. A change to the status quo in the Taiwan Strait by using military force would be unacceptable and would have a global negative impact," he emphasized.

The chairman met with the President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen who said: "Taiwan & the Baltic states have all experienced authoritarian rule & the struggle for democracy. We also agree: facing growing authoritarianism, no democracy should have to fight alone."

A warm welcome to @MarkoMihkelson, @ZygisPavilionis, @RihardsKols, & their delegation. #Taiwan & the #Baltic states have all experienced authoritarian rule & the struggle for democracy. We also agree: facing growing authoritarianism, no democracy should have to fight alone. pic.twitter.com/EMnAH7xcU0 — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) August 10, 2023

Additionally, the ministers held discussions with the Premier of the Executive Yuan Chien-Jen Chen, ministers responsible for foreign and digital affairs, members of the opposition, representatives of the Center for China Studies of the National Taiwan University, think tanks, and non-governmental organizations.

