Estonia and Czech Republic sign agreement to promote defense cooperation

Czech Republic flag.
Czech Republic flag. Source: Martin Krchnacek / Unsplash
Magnus-Valdemar Saar, director general of the Estonian Centre for Defense Investments (ECDI), and Lubor Koudelka, director general of the Armaments and Acquisition Division of the Czech Ministry of Defense, have signed a memorandum of understanding, which lays the foundation for defense cooperation between the two countries.

The aim of the agreement is to cooperate in the field of armaments and their procurement. "The Czech Republic has strong companies operating in the defense industry. We hope that this cooperation agreement will create closer connections with the industry there and bring more of their manufacturers to participate in our procurements," said Magnus-Valdemar Saar, director general of the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (ECDI).

Thanks to the memorandum of understanding, which was signed on August 15, Estonia and the Czech Republic will be able to begin jointly procuring defense equipment in the future. "In the future, joint procurements will make Estonia's situation on the market much more favorable, as cooperation with the Czech Republic will increase the volume of procurements and thus create economies of scale. In addition, joint procurements will allow us to leverage our institution's engineering expertise and share the costs of project management," said Saar.

Estonia and the Czech Republic have signed a new agreement for defense cooperation. Source: Estonian Center for Defense Investments (ECDI)

"I would like to stress that today's signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is a symbolic but important step. It represents a new era in collaboration between our countries and the increasing importance of the Baltic region overall. Today's discussion showed, that we have much to learn from countries like Estonia. For us the MoU is not only about increasing relations through the defense industry, but also about sharing best practices and experiences for acquisitions and procurements. We hope to strengthen our relations with the ECDI and hopefully the MoU can lead to some future joint procurements,' said Lubor Koudelka, director general of the Armaments and Acquisition Division of the Czech Ministry of Defense.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

