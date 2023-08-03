Defense ministry weighing possibility of manufacturing munitions in Estonia

News
EDF training at the Nursipalu Training Area.
EDF training at the Nursipalu Training Area. Source: mil.ee
News

The Ministry of Defense is analyzing whether it would be practicable to manufacture munitions in Estonia and how to support relevant efforts getting off the ground. While an analysis is expected this fall, it could take years for munitions production to start.

Both domestic and foreign companies are interested in the idea of manufacturing munitions in Estonia, said Indrek Sirp, special adviser for defense industry development at the Estonian Defense Ministry. Having a domestic munitions industry would benefit national security, which has sent the ministry analyzing what it would take in Estonia.

"We have not drawn any red lines in terms of what type of munitions we're talking about. The general approach is that it could be munitions that can be profitably manufactured and sold not just in Estonia," Sirp said.

"It could be the kind of munitions for which there is great demand in the Ukraine war today – mortar and artillery shells, but it could also be something else. It could be autonomous precision munitions. That is what we're trying to determine in cooperation with businesses – what would make sense considering Estonia's location," the special adviser explained.

Kalev Koidumäe, head of the Estonian Defense and Aerospace Industry Association, said that companies are interested in producing munitions. He added, however, that having long-term contracts is key and Estonia's own needs will not be enough for a factory to be in the black. That is why it is important to be able to sell munitions abroad.

"The initial investment falls in the €50-150 million ballpark. There is also a temporal dimension, and going from the decision to the first batch of ready munitions could take three to five years," Koidumäe said.

The Defense Ministry's analysis will be completed by this fall. Sirp admitted that it is unclear how much of it can be shared with the public once that happens. The ministry aims to present the government with plans for a defense industrial park in September.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:03

Iron from Estonian Kaali meteorite could be in Swiss arrowhead

16:44

Mushroom season off to a promising early start

16:18

Government to rename five streets in Narva

15:45

Baltic Sea pollution puts fish cancer defenses to the test

15:15

CO2 emissions trading system expands to cover maritime and road transport

15:11

Minister: Effectiveness of teaching in Estonian to be measured with tests

14:58

Live Nation CEO: Estonia too faraway a destination for many big music acts

14:49

Tennis player Ingrid Neel out of Washington Open doubles

14:44

Mark Lajal falls just short of entering US Open qualifying

14:30

Eesti Energia makes €51 million in Q2 profit Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.08

SpaceX takes Estonian flag into orbit

02.08

Same goods sold at different prices in Estonian and neighbors' Lidl stores Updated

02.08

CBD products banned in EU enter Estonian market

02.08

Air Baltic: No plans to buy Nordica

02.08

Estonian waters give up wreck of 19th century British-built steamboat

02.08

Estonian fuel prices: Cartel or market peculiarities?

01.08

Siim Kallas: Car tax should be higher — €1,000 a year

11:59

Thunderstorm warning issued for all of Estonia Thursday afternoon

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: