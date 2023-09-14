Estonian defmin: Defense cooperation projects strengthen cross-border ties

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) was in London this week, where on Tuesday and Wednesday he met with U.K. Minister of State for the Armed Forces James Heappey and visited Estonian defense industry representatives participating in an industry trade expo.

During Pevkur's meeting with Heappey, the two ministers discussed both the situation in Ukraine as well as bilateral Estonian-U.K. cooperation, according to a press release.

"The minister of state for the armed forces confirmed that cooperation with Estonia will continue as planned," Pevkur said following their meeting. "The same was confirmed by Shadow Secretary of State for Defense John Healey, for whom it's of the utmost importance that the British honor their commitments to both Estonia and NATO."

Two busy days for Minister of Defence @HPevkur in London for meetings with our close defence ally, our friends. Our bilateral cooperation and helping to win this war obviously at the centre, but also supporting Estonian defence industry companies @DSEI_event #WeAreNATO pic.twitter.com/B4QIPwNdxh — Viljar Lubi (@ViljarLubi) September 13, 2023

Visiting DSEI London, the Estonian minister noted that the European Defense Fund has opened up new opportunities for the development of the defense industry, adding that it's a pleasure to see Estonian companies proving themselves to be competitive partners internationally.

"Defense cooperation projects not only add to our security capabilities, but also strengthen cross-border ties both inside of and outside Europe," he highlighted.

The Ministry of Defense and the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) support companies in developing and testing innovative and high-tech solutions, the ministry said.

In addition to defense materials and services, Estonian companies' strengths in the field lie primarily in military robots, autonomous systems, cyberdefense, surveillance solutions and artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

We can do more and we must do more https://t.co/M3IHbp4MYp — Hanno Pevkur (@HPevkur) September 13, 2023

The Estonian minister also visited the regional office of NATO's Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA), where he thanked DIANA managing director Deeph Chana and his team for their cooperation, thanks to which they'll be seeing technology experts at the accelerator's new hub in Tallinn from next year.

Established with a decision by the alliance in June 2021, DIANA aims to support deep tech companies bringing together allies' strengths in the development and deployment of new and disruptive technologies for the security and defense of the alliance.

It has a regional office in London, with a second regional office set to open in Halifax, Canada, and a regional hub to open in Tallinn.

With the support of the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency, 14 Estonian companies contributed to the Estonian pavilion at DSEI London this year: Marduk Technologies, GScan, Nordic Armoury, Cybernetica, Milectria Est, Threod Systems, Samelin, SensusQ, Toci, Vegvisir, Terramil, Bristol Trust, Milrem Robotics, CybExer Technologies and the Estonian Defense and Space Industries Association (EDIA).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!