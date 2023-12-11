Estonia's Milrem Robotics, Ukraine's defense industry sign cooperation agreement

Representatives from Milrem Robotics and the Ukrainian Defense Industry signing the cooperation agreeent.
Representatives from Milrem Robotics and the Ukrainian Defense Industry signing the cooperation agreeent. Source: Milrem Robotics
Estonian Robotics and autonomous systems developer Milrem Robotics and the Ukrainian Defense Industry (UDI) signed an agreement to create "next-generation multi-domain robotic defense systems".

The agreement, signed during the First Defense Industries Forum (DFNC1) in Kyiv, outlines cooperation between Milrem and UDI members.

The first step will identify Ukraine's need for robotic systems that can enhance the capabilities of Ukraine's armed units in the ongoing war and after the war.

The plan is to then incorporate Ukraine's battlefield experience into Milrem Robotics' existing systems and develop new manned and unmanned products.

Kuldar Väärsi, CEO of Milrem Robotics, said Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine has made it clear that the use and role of unmanned and robotic systems will increase.

"The main goal is to protect the troops and to keep the warfighters safe, but at the same time provide stronger and an asymmetric effect on the aggressor's forces. We are honored to cooperate with UDI to develop and manufacture robotic systems which help Ukraine win this war," he said in a statement.

Milrem Robotics unmanned ground vehicle. Source: Ago Gaškov

Oleksandr Kamyshin, minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, said Ukraine is gaining "unique experience" in defense tech and is ready to share its knowledge.

"We aim to deepen our cooperation with leading high-tech international companies to build the arsenal of the free world together," he said.

The agreement will see the companies look into manufacturing systems with antitank capabilities, unmanned ground vehicles, and a wheeled robotic combat vehicle. Additionally, they will explore the possibilities around mine detection and demining.

Milrem has already delivered 15 THeMIS Unmanned Ground Vehicles to Ukraine to support logistics, casualty evacuation, and route clearance operations.

Milrem Robotics is a leading robotics and autonomous systems developer and systems integrator, with offices in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, and the US.

UDI is a strategic manufacturer of weapons and military equipment in Ukraine and unites state-owned defense companies employing around 67,000 employees.

Editor: Helen Wright



