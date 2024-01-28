X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Milrem Robotics signs Estonian defense industry's biggest deal yet with UAE

News
A Milrem Robotics THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle (UGV).
A Milrem Robotics THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle (UGV). Source: Milrem Robotics
News

Initiating the world's largest combat robotics program, Estonian defense industry company Milrem Robotics has inked a deal with the Ministry of Defense of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to supply 20 tracked robotic combat vehicles (RCVs) and 40 THeMIS unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs).

Milrem Robotics is tasked by the contract with leading an experimental and trial program aimed at integrating unmanned ground capabilities into the UAE Armed Forces' arsenal, according to a press release.

The deal marks the Estonian defense industry's biggest order yet, with a value exceeding €100 million – but whose exact price tag is confidential information.

"The Milrem deal is an example of the fact that there's actually plenty of potential here," said Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform), speaking to ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Saturday.

"Now, from a global defense industry perspective, this isn't exactly a massive deal," he continued. "Even looking at how much Estonia has acquired from the global market, those sums are bigger. But of course this is significant. I hope this is in fact the first big step in a series of steps to come."

He noted that the Estonian defense industry companies have produced significant amounts of necessary equipment for Ukraine as well.

"There hasn't been very much talk about it, but there are defense industry companies in Estonia that have either together with their Western partners or on their own produced rather significant millions' worth of equipment," the minister highlighted, adding that part of the reason it hasn't been discussed as much is because this includes sensitive surveillance technology.

The latest contract includes the supply of tracked RCVs with 33 mm MK44 cannons, THeMIS Combat units equipped with 30 mm M230LF remote weapon stations and indirect fire systems as well as THeMIS Observe units with radar and camera systems, including shot detection capabilities.

Milrem Robotics will also provide comprehensive training and supervision to ensure the relevant personnel achieve a satisfactory skill level in operating combat unmanned ground systems, the company added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:14

Elektrilevi workers to take labor dispute to Estonia's public conciliator

17:05

More than 400 apply to become railroad engineers

16:19

Estlink 2 fault on Estonian end of undersea power link with Finland

15:42

Milrem Robotics signs Estonian defense industry's biggest deal yet with UAE

13:59

Fitch affirms Estonia's A+ credit rating with stable outlook

12:28

Local Russian Orthodox church head contests expulsion from Estonia

10:51

Bank of Estonia revises assessment of mortgage applicant borrowing capacity

27.01

Culture ministers meet before Tartu 2024 launch to enhance cooperation

27.01

Tallinn to host 95 high-level international sports events in 2024

27.01

ERR in Ukraine: Soldiers compete to get attention from volunteers

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

26.01

Estlink 2 Estonia-Finland electricity cable suffers outage

27.01

Apartment aftermarket prices in Estonia remain stable

10:51

Bank of Estonia revises assessment of mortgage applicant borrowing capacity

26.01

Estlink failure pushes Estonia's electricity prices 7 times higher than Finland's

26.01

Renewable energy in Estonia now exceeds electricity produced from fossil fuels

12:28

Local Russian Orthodox church head contests expulsion from Estonia

27.01

Tallinn to host 95 high-level international sports events in 2024

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: