Estonian defmin seeks approval for four defense industry development bills

Firearms and ammo used during a mock village battle during an Estonian Military Academy-organized winter warfare camp January 31, 2024.
Firearms and ammo used during a mock village battle during an Estonian Military Academy-organized winter warfare camp January 31, 2024. Source: Pvt. Rasmus Allik, Pvt. Jan-Daniel Peterson/mil.ee
Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) has submitted for a round of approvals bills of amendments to the Weapons Act and three other laws aimed at reducing red tape and unnecessary restrictions in Estonia's defense industry, which in turn should contribute to the development of the sector.

"The defense industry is an important part of the state's defense capability, in times of peace, crisis as well as war," Pevkur said according to a ministry press release. "Together with the sector we have reviewed possible bottlenecks in the current legislation and drawn up the necessary amendments to allow for the faster and less bureaucratic production of ammunition in Estonia."

The latest bill would amend four different laws – the Weapons Act, the Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure as well as the Explosives Act.

"The aim of the bill is to strengthen Estonia's defense industry and ensure a competitive environment for the defense industry in Estonia, taking the needs of Estonian businesses into account," the minister explained. "For example, we want to reduce the burden on businesses when applying for permits, and involve foreign investors in the Estonian defense industry to a greater extent."

The amendment of the Weapons Act will create the legal basis for involving businesses from third countries friendly with Estonia and the EU, such as Switzerland, Singapore.

To prevent security threats, it is presumed that only foreign businesses that have not been subject to arms-related sanctions or other restrictions imposed by the UN Security Council (UNSC) or the Council of the European Union would be able to operate in Estonia, with the same condition also applying to company executives. Thus Russian or Belarusian businesses, for example, would be excluded.

Likewise simplified would be the transport of military weapons and ammunition for non-registered businesses providing this service on a one-off basis.

The amendments would also allow for the manufacture of vehicles, watercraft, aircraft and other products without an activity license issued under the Weapons Act, provided they are not fitted with military weapons during production.

Another amendment to the Weapons Act would drop background check requirements for company employees, subcontractors and service providers who are not involved in the handling of or information related to military weapons, ammunition or munitions.

Further administrative burden would moreover be relieved by likewise dropping the requirement for additional health checks for company employees who hold valid weapons permits, as the latter already requires a valid health certificate.

Editor: Mait Ots, Aili Vahtla

