Minister in the US: Security on both sides of Atlantic our shared responsibility

While there is an ocean between the United States and Europe, we live in a shared value space, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said this week, while on an official visit to the midwestern states of Iowa and Illinois.

"One where we value freedom, democracy and the rule of law, which allow us to live in a society that supports self-fulfillment. When we also take into account our economic ties, it is clear that our security is a shared responsibility. That is why we must continue to support Ukraine together to protect our societies," Pevkur went on, via a ministry press release.

The minister started on Monday his week-long visit, starting in Illinois and Iowa, where he has been meeting with members of the State Senate and House of Representatives.

The security perspective from NATO's eastern flank and support for Ukraine in the war of aggression by Russia was on the table.

Pevkur added: "As the largest NATO ally, communicating with US citizens and their representatives and mutual understanding is now more important than ever."

"Since the US is NATO's largest member, communication and our mutual understanding with American citizens and their representatives is now more important than ever. I am glad to see strong support here for Ukraine and for the defense of NATO's Eastern Flank, but I'm also pleased about the opportunity to discuss some viewpoints that are not as obvious here as they are for us in Estonia," the minister added.

Pevkur met with State Secretary of Iowa Paul Pate, Governor of Iowa Kim Reynolds, and the Iowa legislature's international relations committee.

The minister also met with local entrepreneurs in both states, including LMT, based in Eldridge, Iowa, which manufactures weapons for the Estonian Defense Forces.

"Estonia's developing defense industry and the defense industrial park we are establishing are of interest to U.S. companies, as there are many areas of potential cooperation. Moreover, U.S. companies are very good potential partners for developing the defense industry in our region," Pevkur said.

He has also spoken at local universities including Grinnell College, Augustana College, and Northwestern University, and to local media. On Thursday and Friday, Pevkur is in Washington to meet with members of Congress.

He is also due to speak at Georgetown University, among other appointments.

