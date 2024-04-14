Estonian defmin hopeful US will decide on Ukraine aid package this week

Rounding out a weeklong visit to the United States, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) spent Thursday and Friday in Washington, where he discuss the need for continuing military support of Ukraine as well as the security situation on NATO's eastern flank with members of the House of Representatives and the Senate, among others.

"After my meetings in Congress, there is a glimmer of hope that the long-awaited decision to approve the Ukraine aid package will be made next week," Pevkur said according to a press release on Saturday, emphasizing that every additional day of delay brings with it an increase in the death toll and will only end up increasing the need for aid in the long run.

At his meetings on Capitol Hill, Pevkur explained to U.S. lawmakers that Estonia has developed a victory strategy for Ukraine that would help Ukraine better defend itself and which aims for Ukraine's victory.

"Allies' economies combined far outstrip Russia's, so this victory is entirely achievable if the right decisions are made quickly," he stressed. "Europe and the U.S. have already made significant contributions, but much still remains to be done to secure victory for Ukraine as well as for all of us. Europe cannot do this alone; Ukraine also needs the support of the U.S., and first and foremost in the form of the prompt adoption of the Ukraine aid package."

The Estonian minister emphasized that the support the U.S. would provide for Ukraine would not be money wasted; rather, it would go right back into the U.S. economy through its defense industry.

"Furthermore, every ally must strengthen its own defenses, as there is no guarantee that Russia won't test NATO's borders at some point," he continued. "A strong defense is the best deterrent, and helps ward off future conflicts."

In addition to meeting with elected lawmakers, including Reps. Jake Ellzey (R-Texas) and Ronny Jackson and Sens. Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and John Boozman (R-Ark.), Pevkur also delivered a lecture at Georgetown University, gave an interview at the Washington-based think tank Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) and met with the Georgetown University Ukrainian Society (GUUS).

The minister also presented Ministry of Defense decorations to U.S. servicemembers, officials and civil society representatives for their respective significant contributions to Estonian security.

--

