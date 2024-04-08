Navy chief: The new vessel to perform universal tasks

The Estonian Navy plans to acquire a new ship that will perform universal tasks and operate in conjunction with automated and unmanned systems, Navy Commander Cdre. Jüri Saska said on Monday's "Terevisioon."

Navy Commander Cdre. Jüri Saska stated that he discussed the future plans of the Estonian Navy with Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur. "We presented our future intentions – what the future navy could look like and why we should start thinking about it today," Saska said.

"Our fleet's age ranges from the late 1970s up to 2018. The age range of the ships is very broad," Saska commented on the reason why the Estonian Navy plans to acquire a new ship.

Saska explained that the Estonian Navy has eight vessels and six different types of ships.

After the merger of the Navy and the Border Guard Fleet in 2023, the patrol ships of the Estonian Navy fleet include vessels EML Kindral Kurvits, EML Raju, EML Valve and EML Pikker. Additionally, the Navy's fleet includes minehunters EML Admiral Cowan, EML Sakala, Ugandi and the mine layer EML Wambola.

"The intention is that since we currently have so many different types of ships, we would like to have significantly fewer in the future. Ideally, two types of ships with some smaller vessels in addition. This is to achieve the effect that you need fewer simulators, less training and so on," Saska said.

The Navy Commander mentioned that the Baltic states are looking for opportunities to collaborate on naval development. "The Baltic states have created a joint document, Naval Vision 2030, where the navies map out each other's needs. We don't have a very good history with joint procurements, but this is one area where I believe we could achieve it."

Saska explained that the new ship is currently still at the conceptual level. "We have a conceptual idea that we intend to discuss with consulting firms."

He specified that the consultations would determine how much of the new ships will be automated and work in conjunction with unmanned systems. "How many people will be needed onboard, including the annual operating costs, their lifespan etc. This is what we plan to address in the near future, over the next few months. Hopefully, we will have the blueprints on the table within the next 10-12 months," Saska added.

The Navy commander mentioned that the new ships are not intended for a single purpose. "Starting from the top of the mast, we want it to be involved in air surveillance. In terms of armament, it should have its own close-range defense. It must definitely be able to lay mines, be capable of listening to what's happening underwater and seeing what's happening in the air. And the rest is modular, so if it's manned and equipped for, say, a mine countermeasure operation, then a mine countermeasure module, which likely involves unmanned and manned systems, is placed on it," Saska explained.

The first ship to be replaced is the EML Pikker, built in Estonia in the early 1990s.

Patrol boat EML Pikker. Source: EDF/mil.ee

Following the takeover of tasks and resources from the Police and Border Guard Board, the Navy is responsible for oil spill collection, participating in maritime rescue and performing law enforcement tasks. "We collaborate with various authorities, such as the customs and tax office, the environmental board, etc.," Saska said.

Saska believes it's realistic that a new ship will be built by an Estonian company. "It's a question of the procurement process."

The Navy chief stated that the number of vessels should not significantly increase compared to today. "The final concept, how many are needed to cover those tasks. This will be determined in collaboration with consulting firms."

"Unmanned systems are definitely on the horizon and very much a current issue, and they already exist today," Saska remarked. "When we talk about entirely unmanned things, the laws of physics do not yet allow for all tasks to be performed – for example, oil spills must still be physically collected and maritime rescue performed."

He added that unmanned systems are definitely the future of the Navy. "Completely unmanned – I'm a bit skeptical, at least in the foreseeable future. However, we are working on how manned and unmanned vessels can cooperate," said Saska.

Saska mentioned that the use of attack drones by Ukraine in the Black Sea is not their first choice, while it is their only option.

