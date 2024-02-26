Navy chief: Sweden brings powerful navy, submarine expertise to NATO

NATO's ability to protect the Baltic Sea and underwater infrastructure will significantly increase when Sweden joins the alliance, said Commodore Jüri Saska, commander of the Estonian Navy on Monday. However, as cooperation is already close, it may not improve significantly.

When Sweden becomes a NATO member, it will bring additional underwater capabilities to the alliance. Saska said the Swedes are adept at anything and everything that happens on the sea floor and underwater.

While the Germans have submarines and the Poles are planning to buy new ones, Sweden already has a lot of experience with submarines in the Baltic Sea and has accumulated expertise in this area.

"They are certainly great specialists in both submarine technology and anti-submarine technology. Also in mine countermeasures. And also in anti-submarine warfare, when we talk about anti-ship missiles," Saksa said.

He said Sweden's navy is at the top of its field, and so by joining the alliance it will vastly increase NATO's capabilities in the Baltic Sea in terms of both quality and quantity.

However, at the same time, this change is more of a formality, the commodore said, as Sweden already works in close cooperation with NATO allies. He expects little to change.

"It is just that now, legally and politically, it has a slightly different connotation. Otherwise, the question would be whether or not Sweden would participate in one form of cooperation or another, maintaining neutrality," Saska said.

The head of the Estonian Navy said Sweden's accession will lead to better surveillance of underwater infrastructure. Countries around the Baltic Sea have been sharing intelligence for over a decade already but it has been hard to develop as they have not all been NATO members.

"So, it is definitely tightening up that we can exchange and share classified information because we are all members of the alliance," said Saska.

Saska stressed that in the future, Sweden and Finland will both have clear roles in NATO's defense plans. "Until now, we were making plans that did not include Finland and Sweden. Now they are undoubtedly part of the real plan, with all their capabilities," he said.

The Swedes also bring a powerful air force to NATO. Now that all of the Scandinavian countries are members of the alliance, it is harder for Russia to cut them off from the rest of the allies. With access to the Nordic countries' airfields, allies plans can come to Estonia's aid if necessary.

Sweden will become the 32nd member of the military alliance after Hungary ratified its membership application on Monday. Neighboring Finland joined last year. Both countries submitted their applications after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Estonian politicians welcomed Sweden's imminent accession, declaring it the "start of a new era" and highlighting the strengthening of regional security.

The Swedish flag will be raised at NATO's headquarters in the coming days, marking the end of the process.

