Estonian FM: Sweden's accession into NATO is the start of a new era

Estonian politicians welcomed Sweden's imminent accession into NATO on Monday afternoon, declaring it the "start of a new era" and highlighting the strengthening of regional security.

Hungary finally ratified Sweden's membership on Monday after months of delays, the last alliance member to do so. The Swedish flag will be raised at NATO's headquarters in the coming days, marking the end of the process.

"I am truly happy that the NATO accession of our good friend and neighbor Sweden has been finally completed. The addition of such a capable Ally marks the beginning of a new era because it makes the Alliance even stronger and contributes to the increased security of the Euro-Atlantic area," Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said in a statement.

Sweden will become the 32nd member of the military alliance after neighboring Finland joined last year. Both countries submitted their applications after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Sweden's entry into the alliance means all the countries around the Baltic Sea, except Russia, are now members of NATO. Some politicians have gone so far as to dub the Baltic Sea a "NATO lake".

Tsahkna said the move "significantly increases" security in the Baltic Sea region and security of supply of NATO's Eastern Flank.

"I am convinced that Sweden's accession enables us to face the shared challenges and threats in our region more efficiently," he said.

Other politicians also welcomed the move.

President Alar Karis said it was a "historic day".

"Finally! The crucial link has been added to the chain that fortifies the security in the Baltic Sea region. 's NATO membership will add more strength to the world's strongest mil. alliance - NATO!" he wrote on social media.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) welcomed Sweden to NATO and said it is an important day for the security of the Nordic-Baltic region.

"Sweden joining NATO also sends a signal to Russia: attempts to blackmail NATO away from its neighborhood have failed," she wrote.

