Defense ministry official: Russia not given up on goal of destroying Ukraine

The Russian Federation has not given up its strategic goal of destroying the state, nation and identity of Ukraine, Ministry of Defense Permanent Secretary Kusti Salm says.

"The Russian Federation has committed a significant part of its resources to the military industry, and production is being increased in all major categories of equipment and ammunition," Salm said.

"Ukraine has also made progress in increasing the production of the defense industry, but help from Western countries remains key," he continued, via a defense ministry press release.

The permanent secretary made his comments while on an official visit to Ukraine, during which time he discussed how Estonia could promote military support for Ukraine, via both the defense industry and procurement rounds.

"Ukraine expressed great thankfulness for the support from Estonia and redoubled its commitment to continue the fight, until the aggressor is pushed out of Ukraine's borders," he went on.

Bringing new momentum to the defense industry is critical not only to Ukraine's victory, but also for the West, both in terms of defense and of economic rejuvenation, Salm continued.

Meanwhile, the strong cooperation between Estonian firms and Ukraine and companies there, including those involved in defense, is ongoing, he said.

Among others, Salm met with two deputy defense ministers of Ukraine, Lt Gen. Ivan Havryliuk, who focuses on capability development, and Dmytro Klimenkov. who heads the procurement sector, Minister of Strategic Industry Oleksandr Kamyshin, plus representatives of the defense industry cluster Brave1

Salm's visit also took in a tour of a Ukrainian defense industry procurement plant near Kyiv, and placing flowers in memory of the fallen, including two Estonian nationals who fell in the fight for Ukraine's freedom, Ivo Jurak and Tanel Kriggul.

