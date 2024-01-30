X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Defense ministry official: Russia not given up on goal of destroying Ukraine

news
Kusti Salm (right) with Lt Gen. Ivan Havryliuk.
Kusti Salm (right) with Lt Gen. Ivan Havryliuk. Source: Ministry of Defense
news

The Russian Federation has not given up its strategic goal of destroying the state, nation and identity of Ukraine, Ministry of Defense Permanent Secretary Kusti Salm says.

"The Russian Federation has committed a significant part of its resources to the military industry, and production is being increased in all major categories of equipment and ammunition," Salm said.

"Ukraine has also made progress in increasing the production of the defense industry, but help from Western countries remains key," he continued, via a defense ministry press release.

The permanent secretary made his comments while on an official visit to Ukraine, during which time he discussed how Estonia could promote military support for Ukraine, via both the defense industry and procurement rounds.

"Ukraine expressed great thankfulness for the support from Estonia and redoubled its commitment to continue the fight, until the aggressor is pushed out of Ukraine's borders," he went on. 

Bringing new momentum to the defense industry is critical not only to Ukraine's victory, but also for the West, both in terms of defense and of economic rejuvenation, Salm continued.

Meanwhile, the strong cooperation between Estonian firms and Ukraine and companies there, including those involved in defense, is ongoing, he said.

Among others, Salm met with two deputy defense ministers of Ukraine, Lt Gen. Ivan Havryliuk, who focuses on capability development, and Dmytro Klimenkov. who heads the procurement sector, Minister of Strategic Industry Oleksandr Kamyshin, plus representatives of the defense industry cluster Brave1

Salm's visit also took in a tour of a Ukrainian defense industry procurement plant near Kyiv, and placing flowers in memory of the fallen, including two Estonian nationals who fell in the fight for Ukraine's freedom, Ivo Jurak and Tanel Kriggul.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:13

Government reaches agreement on €5.7 million for teachers' pay rise

14:31

Reform Party has started updating its 20-year-old policy platform

14:04

Finance minister: Decisions should remain within the current budget strategy framework

13:56

Man sentenced to two years for 19th century book theft from Tartu library

13:20

Eesti Energia to install large-scale storage device by early 2025

12:45

Tibetan government-in-exile works to preserve Tibetan identity

12:45

Defense ministry official: Russia not given up on goal of destroying Ukraine

12:12

Võrklaev: Education minister could have found money for teachers last week

11:53

Estonian FSA issues precept to Bigbank following onsite inspection

11:20

Construction stalls on FCI Levadia's football hall

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

27.01

Experts: Drone strikes in Russia highlight quality of Ukrainian intelligence

29.01

Leaked correspondence sheds light on links between Latvian MEP and FSB

29.01

Jüri Ratas leaves Center Party to join Isamaa Updated

29.01

Oleg Ossinovski's former company hauled €777M of iron ore out of Russia

29.01

Measles cases on rise in Europe, low vaccination rate puts Estonia at risk

29.01

Over 50 same-sex couples register to marry in January

29.01

MEP: Zhdanok case casts shadow over topics I deal with

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: