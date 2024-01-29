X

Baltic development agencies join forces to enhance cooperation efforts

News
The flags of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania's development agencies signed an agreement to increase bilateral and trilateral cooperation on their shared goals.

The memorandum of understanding will allow Lithuania's Central Project Management Agency, the Central Finance and Contracting Agency of Latvia (CFCA) and the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV) to share information and expertise more effectively and efficiently implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The three Baltic states will also look for further areas of collaboration in Africa and the EU Eastern Neighborhood countries, particularly Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia.

Priority areas include the reconstruction of Ukraine, EU integration for Ukraine and Moldova, digitalization, education and entrepreneurship

"Enhanced partnership between the three Baltic states allows us to make a bigger impact on Team Europe Initiatives, EU digitalization projects, and other EU development programs. We are looking forward to establishing deeper engagement with Baltic development cooperation agencies on building knowledge through exchanges and coordination, and learning from each other," Klen Jäärats, executive director of ESTDEV said.

The memorandum of understanding was signed last week by Anita Krumina, Director of CPMA, Lidija Kašubiene, Director of CFCA, and Klen Jäärats, Executive Director of ESTDEV.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

