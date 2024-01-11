X

Estonian defense industry association, Ukraine sign cooperation agreement

News
EKTL supervisory board chair Taavi Veskimägi and Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries Sergiy Boyev signed the cooperation agreement in Tallinn on Thursday. January 11, 2024.
EKTL supervisory board chair Taavi Veskimägi and Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries Sergiy Boyev signed the cooperation agreement in Tallinn on Thursday. January 11, 2024. Source: Tairo Lutter
News

Estonian Defense and Aerospace Industry Association (EKTL) supervisory board chair Taavi Veskimägi and Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Strategic Industry Sergiy Boyev on Thursday signed a cooperation agreement between the EKTL and the Ukrainian ministry during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Tallinn.

Within the framework of such cooperation, Estonian defense industry companies have been contributing to the development of Ukraine's defense capability for some time already. The conclusion of this new agreement will thus empower current and already successful cooperation between the Estonian industry body and Ukraine to continue on an even larger scale, the EKTL said in a press release.

According to the association, ten Estonian defense industry companies are already operating in Ukraine, offering various capabilities ranging from sensors and observation devices to unmanned platforms and field hospitals. In cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, more than 40 different positions have been developed in view of Ukraine's specific needs and requests.

A memorandum of understanding was first signed at the First International Forum of Defense Industries (DFNC1) in Kyiv last September, in which a delegation from the Estonian association took part, EKTL CEO Kalev Koidumäe said.

"Its main goal is to establish a strong framework for the development of common defense industry capabilities," Koidumäe noted, adding that it's aimed not only at helping Ukraine protect itself from external threats, but also at ensuring that Estonian companies receive feedback regarding their products as well as valuable references for the future.

To date, cooperation with Ukraine has taken place by working directly with specific subdivisions or via international partners. The new agreement, however, will give the Estonian defense industry direct access to Ukrainian state institutions, thus also strengthening the bilateral relationship.

The agreement signed Thursday covers both technology development and its transfer. This will pave the way for better access to Ukrainian defense industry partners.

EKTL supervisory board chair Taavi Veskimägi and Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries Sergiy Boyev signed the cooperation agreement in Tallinn on Thursday. January 11, 2024. Source: Stanislav Moshkov

According to Veskimägi, this cooperation provides the Estonian defense industry with the opportunity to strengthen relations with Ukraine's through product development, testing and real combat conditions.

"This, in turn, creates strong references for Estonian defense industry products, which are important for future marketing both at home and abroad," the supervisory board chair noted. "This is an important step that will allow both sides to share their experience and knowledge as well as to strengthen mutual security and resilience."

Established in February 2009, the Estonian Defense and Aerospace Industry Association (EKTL) currently brings together more than 100 companies covering all important areas within the defense industry.

The purpose of the industry body is to create better opportunities in the market of defense-related goods and services of its member companies, as well as to serve as a strategic partner to the Estonian state in order to strengthen Estonia's defense capability and contribute to the development of the economy.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

